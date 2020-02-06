Wellving Asset Management to Donate to Help Those Affected by Australian Bushfires

Osaka, Japan, February 06, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Wellving Asset Management today announced they will be donating $50,000 USD to those in need in the Australian bush fires.
They released the following statement:
"For a decade now Wellving Asset Management have successfully conducted business in Australia while making a lot of friends along the way, we feel it is so important to help our brothers and sisters in their time of great need. We have decided to donate $50,000 USD to help the situation over there and encourage clients from all over the world to donate also."
Although the money will only make a small dent into repairing the damage sustained in Australia over the last 3 months every little helps and if all major corporations trading or not with Australia can do the same it will certainly go a long way to help the rebuild process.