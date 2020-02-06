Wellving Asset Management to Donate to Help Those Affected by Australian Bushfires

Press Releases Wellving Asset Management Press Release

Osaka, Japan, February 06, 2020 --(



They released the following statement:

"For a decade now Wellving Asset Management have successfully conducted business in Australia while making a lot of friends along the way, we feel it is so important to help our brothers and sisters in their time of great need. We have decided to donate $50,000 USD to help the situation over there and encourage clients from all over the world to donate also."



Osaka, Japan, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wellving Asset Management today announced they will be donating $50,000 USD to those in need in the Australian bush fires.

Mark Rodgers

+81 64 5605 035



wellving-am.com



