Innomaint FMS Exhibits in FM Expo Saudi 2020 Event

Innomaint is a cloud-based Facility Management Software that monitors, measures and manages all your maintenance activities, service technicians, and execution of the workforce from anywhere, at any time through web and mobile applications. Chennai, India, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Innomaint FMS participates as an exhibitor in FM Expo Saudi, the Kingdom's only Facility Management & Cleaning Event, on FEB 11-13 at stand number 2G15. Take part as a visitor to know the latest and futuristic trends in Facility Management that broaden the scope of management in amazingly smart & simple ways.About FM Expo SaudiFM Expo Saudi event is the premier event for the facilities management industry. From 11 to 13 February 2020, experts across the globe will assemble for three days of sourcing new products and services, upgrading their expert knowledge and networking with their associates.This profoundly instructive and useful for nothing out of pocket occasion offers unbounded chances to interface with industry peers, specialists, sellers, and comprehend the competitive scene. The idea of this occasion fits encouraging gatherings between organizations to assist them with connecting with guests and showcase their full scope of services and solutions.Why ExhibitAs FM Expo Saudi event is a great platform to sell products to new clients, exhibiting became a smart investment. It’s a great opportunity to promote brands through valuable face-to-face contact globally, make a chance to benchmark buyers and agent response from around the region, and get new business partnerships.Why VisitBy visiting FM Expo Saudi event, one can get a chance to explore new trends, products and services in the facility management industry at free of cost, as there are more than 60+ exhibitors are going to participate. And also it helps to sharpen the skills to run businesses smarter, safer, & more streamlined.Benefits of Innomaint FMSIoT powered Smart Building Solution to simplify facility operations.People Counting System provides space utilization & occupation trends.HVAC System Monitoring for Energy Management.Vehicle Management System.About Innomaint FMSInnomaint is a cloud-based Facility Management Software that monitors, measures and manages all your maintenance activities, service technicians, and execution of the workforce from anywhere, at any time through web and mobile applications. Contact Information Innomaint CMMS

