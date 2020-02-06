Loveforce International Celebrates Black History Month in a Big Way

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International is celebrating Black History Month globally with new releases of recorded music and e-book giveaways.

On Friday February 7 Loveforce International Records will Release the Loveforce International debut single on Soul-Jazz Recording Artist Rita Graham. Graham is a former Ray Charles Raelette and has a hit that has been on the Northern Soul charts in the UK for decades, The song being released is entitled “With You In My Life.” It captures the feeling that only comes when you’ve found the love of your life. It is being released on February 7 so it can build momentum for Valentine’s Day by February 14.



On two Fridays, Friday February 14 and Friday February 21, Loveforce International Publishing will give away the e-book version of the classic Black in America by the Prophet of Life. The book contains poems and essays about The Black Experience in America from the days of the Civil Rights Movement right up to today. The e-book will be available free on Amazon worldwide on both of those days.



On Friday February 28 Loveforce International Records will release Joanne, the debut single by Soul Blues Recording Artist Bobby Jonz. Jonz has had an extensive performing and recording career. He has toured both the U.S. and Europe and has shared the stage with superstars like BB King, Buddy Guy, Brooke Benton, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and The Temptations. Jonz is known for his covers of classic songs as well his original songs. Joanne is a Bobby Jonz original.



The e-book giveaway will be available globally through Amazon. The songs will be released through Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play, Napster, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Media Net, Instagram Stories, and Tik Tok.



“Because we are a multi-platform, multinational we can spread the joy of Black History Month globally in both our book and recorded music divisions,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





