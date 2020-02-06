Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sun Broadcast Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Sun Broadcast Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Sun Broadcast Group Acquires Envision Networks®; Danno Wolkoff & Laura Orkin Join SBG Executive Team

Sun Broadcast Group Acquires Envision Networks®

New York, NY, February 06, 2020 --(



As part of the transaction, Envision Co-Founder’s Danno Wolkoff and Laura Orkin, have become stockholders in the expanded SBG. The two have also joined the company’s Executive Team with Wolkoff serving as SBG’s Chief Development Officer and Orkin accepting the position of Vice President of Business Operations. Both will continue to work from the company’s Cleveland office.



“We are thrilled to bring two highly successful radio companies together to create a new network delivering the best in sales, affiliate relations, programming and services,” said Envision Networks® CEO/President Danno Wolkoff. “Working with Jason and Julio over the past years has been a pleasure and to be able to interact with them and the entire SBG team daily is a true honor.”



“I’m excited to enlarge the boundaries of the business that Danno and I started from nothing,” said Envision Networks® COO Laura Orkin. “We grew our network to over 2500 affiliates while reaching many milestones. We have so much more to accomplish as part of the Sun Broadcast Group.”



Bailey added, “With the addition of Envision Networks, Sun Broadcast Group is now the largest independently owned Radio Sales and Syndication Network in America. I’m honored to welcome Danno and Laura to the SBG family and excited to build upon the success they have achieved these last 17 years. I want to also thank the executive team at Gen Media Partners who helped make this marriage happen. SBG New York. SBG Boston. SBG Boca. And Now SBG Cleveland. #Unstoppable!”



About Sun Broadcast Group:

Named one of the fastest growing companies in America by Inc Magazine three years in a row, Sun Broadcast Group is a national radio network reaching over 240 million listeners through its more than 5,500 affiliates in both English and Spanish-language. With offices in New York City, Boston, MA and Boca Raton, FL, Sun offers ad sales representation, syndication and programming support to producers, hosts and other radio networks nationwide. Its growing program and sales offerings include the Sun Select RADAR® Network, The Michael Baisden Show, 90s with Alfonso Ribeiro, The Jim Brickman Show, Country Fried Mix with DJ Sinister, GLR Networks and many more.



About Envision Networks®:

As the largest independently owned affiliate relations company in the country, Envision Networks® supplies programming and services to radio stations in the US and Canada that include 24/7 formats, morning show content, short-form vignettes, weather and news reports, syndicated mornings and weekend shows, comedy services, event programming, music tracking, production services, interview services and more.



For more information, call Sun Broadcast Group 800.871.6163. New York, NY, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sun Broadcast Group, a Gen Media Partners company, announced today that it has acquired Cleveland based Envision Networks®, the largest independently owned affiliate relations company in America. With this latest achievement, SBG has increased its national footprint with an additional 1,300 affiliates in both General Market and Hispanic. In addition, SBG has expanded its lineup to include exciting programming and services including Paul Shaffer’s Day in Rock, BOB FM, MeTV FM, The Rooster and much more. The announcement was made by Jason Bailey, President and Founder of SBG who confirmed the combined companies will operate under the Sun Broadcast Group name.As part of the transaction, Envision Co-Founder’s Danno Wolkoff and Laura Orkin, have become stockholders in the expanded SBG. The two have also joined the company’s Executive Team with Wolkoff serving as SBG’s Chief Development Officer and Orkin accepting the position of Vice President of Business Operations. Both will continue to work from the company’s Cleveland office.“We are thrilled to bring two highly successful radio companies together to create a new network delivering the best in sales, affiliate relations, programming and services,” said Envision Networks® CEO/President Danno Wolkoff. “Working with Jason and Julio over the past years has been a pleasure and to be able to interact with them and the entire SBG team daily is a true honor.”“I’m excited to enlarge the boundaries of the business that Danno and I started from nothing,” said Envision Networks® COO Laura Orkin. “We grew our network to over 2500 affiliates while reaching many milestones. We have so much more to accomplish as part of the Sun Broadcast Group.”Bailey added, “With the addition of Envision Networks, Sun Broadcast Group is now the largest independently owned Radio Sales and Syndication Network in America. I’m honored to welcome Danno and Laura to the SBG family and excited to build upon the success they have achieved these last 17 years. I want to also thank the executive team at Gen Media Partners who helped make this marriage happen. SBG New York. SBG Boston. SBG Boca. And Now SBG Cleveland. #Unstoppable!”About Sun Broadcast Group:Named one of the fastest growing companies in America by Inc Magazine three years in a row, Sun Broadcast Group is a national radio network reaching over 240 million listeners through its more than 5,500 affiliates in both English and Spanish-language. With offices in New York City, Boston, MA and Boca Raton, FL, Sun offers ad sales representation, syndication and programming support to producers, hosts and other radio networks nationwide. Its growing program and sales offerings include the Sun Select RADAR® Network, The Michael Baisden Show, 90s with Alfonso Ribeiro, The Jim Brickman Show, Country Fried Mix with DJ Sinister, GLR Networks and many more.About Envision Networks®:As the largest independently owned affiliate relations company in the country, Envision Networks® supplies programming and services to radio stations in the US and Canada that include 24/7 formats, morning show content, short-form vignettes, weather and news reports, syndicated mornings and weekend shows, comedy services, event programming, music tracking, production services, interview services and more.For more information, call Sun Broadcast Group 800.871.6163. Contact Information Sun Broadcast Group

Loren Christofori

212-380-9311



sunbgi.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sun Broadcast Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend