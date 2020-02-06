Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Graphite Lab Press Release

Receive press releases from Graphite Lab: By Email RSS Feeds: St. Louis’ Graphite Lab Develops New Atari® Game

RollerCoaster Tycoon Story® now available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android devices.

St. Louis, MO, February 06, 2020 --(



St. Louis, Mo.-based Graphite Lab - which brought the game to life from initial concept to finished product - is known for developing titles connected to hit licenses. Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab was purchased in 2015 by Matt Raithel. The independent video game development studio has produced titles alongside top publishers like Cartoon Network, Disney, Hasbro, and Konami as well as created mobile apps for major franchises featuring Mr. Potato Head, My Little Pony, Tonka, and Transformers. Graphite Lab is headquartered at 11861 Westline Industrial Dr. in St. Louis, Mo.



Based on RollerCoaster Tycoon, one of the best-selling franchises in PC gaming history, RollerCoaster Tycoon Story is the latest entry in the series and the first to introduce a single player storyline. The RollerCoaster Tycoon series was created by legendary game developer Chris Sawyer and first released on Windows PC in 1999.



The new RollerCoaster Tycoon Story game features an innovative rail match system where players earn tickets that can be used to complete tasks such as repairing rides, cleaning up park grounds, and rebuilding shops. With the help of a cast of characters, players can restore the luster to Eagleland theme park while unraveling hidden mysteries and meeting new characters along the way.



“This is an exciting game that pays respect to the classic while offering a new way for players to step into the shoes of a RollerCoaster Tycoon,” said Graphite Lab’s Owner and Studio Director Matt Raithel. “Our attention to character development makes this a unique story, one we plan to build upon and grow over time.”



For more information, call Graphite Lab at (314) 735-4134.



Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris.



© 2020 Atari Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Atari word mark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.



RollerCoaster Tycoon® © 2020 Chris Sawyer.



RollerCoaster Tycoon® is a registered trademark of Chris Sawyer. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners. St. Louis, MO, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Independent video game developer Graphite Lab recently collaborated with interactive entertainment company Atari® to develop the newly released RollerCoaster Tycoon® Story. This free match 3 puzzle game, which is part of the RollerCoaster Tycoon® series, is now available on the App Store and Google Play for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android devices.St. Louis, Mo.-based Graphite Lab - which brought the game to life from initial concept to finished product - is known for developing titles connected to hit licenses. Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab was purchased in 2015 by Matt Raithel. The independent video game development studio has produced titles alongside top publishers like Cartoon Network, Disney, Hasbro, and Konami as well as created mobile apps for major franchises featuring Mr. Potato Head, My Little Pony, Tonka, and Transformers. Graphite Lab is headquartered at 11861 Westline Industrial Dr. in St. Louis, Mo.Based on RollerCoaster Tycoon, one of the best-selling franchises in PC gaming history, RollerCoaster Tycoon Story is the latest entry in the series and the first to introduce a single player storyline. The RollerCoaster Tycoon series was created by legendary game developer Chris Sawyer and first released on Windows PC in 1999.The new RollerCoaster Tycoon Story game features an innovative rail match system where players earn tickets that can be used to complete tasks such as repairing rides, cleaning up park grounds, and rebuilding shops. With the help of a cast of characters, players can restore the luster to Eagleland theme park while unraveling hidden mysteries and meeting new characters along the way.“This is an exciting game that pays respect to the classic while offering a new way for players to step into the shoes of a RollerCoaster Tycoon,” said Graphite Lab’s Owner and Studio Director Matt Raithel. “Our attention to character development makes this a unique story, one we plan to build upon and grow over time.”For more information, call Graphite Lab at (314) 735-4134.Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris.© 2020 Atari Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Atari word mark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.RollerCoaster Tycoon® © 2020 Chris Sawyer.RollerCoaster Tycoon® is a registered trademark of Chris Sawyer. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners. Contact Information Graphite Lab

Matt Raithel

(314) 735-4134



www.graphitelab.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Graphite Lab Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend