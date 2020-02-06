Mars Bank Celebrates Opening of Grove City Banking Center

Press Releases Mars Bank Press Release

Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner. Mars, PA, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mars Bank board and management celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce and local dignitaries at the new Mars Bank Grove City Banking Center located at 109 South Broad Street in Grove City. The ribbon cutting culminated the redevelopment and build out of the new banking center at the corner of South Broad and Blair Streets in Old Towne Grove City. The new banking center is managed by Mitch McFeely, Mars Bank Vice President and a longtime resident of Grove City.“We are thrilled to be open and serving the Grove City community,” said Mr. McFeely. “True community banking works to understand and meet the needs of an area. We intend to serve those needs and help our customers reach their financial goals.”“We are heartened by the reception we’ve received from the community, the chamber and the Borough of Grove City,” said James V. Dionise, Mars Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to building strong relationships for years to come with this vital community.”Mars Bank is offering grand opening specials and will host a First Time Homebuyer event in Grove City April 14, 2020. Learn more at MarsBank.com/GroveCity/.Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.About Mars BankMars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner. Contact Information Mars Bank

