U.S. Veg Corp.'s Vegan Festival Features International Film Festival

Scottsdale, AZ, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The sixth annual Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium will feature a screening of 5 award-winning short films from the International Vegan Film Festival on February 16.The screening is included in Sunday's Festival & Symposium admission charge. These are the cinematic works on tap:· Bucking Tradition, revealing the cruelty in organized rodeos.· Casa De Carne, a viral sensation set in the dark future.· Coming Closer, exploring the individuality of farmed animals.· The Farm in My Backyard, about the fur industry in Nova Scotia.· Planet Vegan: Episode One – The Future of Meat, focusing on the "meat" of the future.The AZ Vegetarian Food Festival takes place at the Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater over the weekend of February 15-16.In addition to the film screenings, there will be scores of keynote speakers at the festival, discussing everything from the benefits of a plant-based diet to the challenges and benefits of vegan parenting.Celebrity chefs preparing sample bites on the cooking demo stage will include Jason Wyrick, Noemi Garcia, Haritha Mogilisetti, and Melanie Albert.For young attendees, the Kumquat Kids' Area will feature arts & crafts, circus props, face-painting, a bounce house, and a lot more veg-oriented fun.In the Mind/Body area, there will be drop-in classes in aerial yoga, meditation, chakra balancing, Pilates, Qigong, and dance aerobics.Festival-goers can enjoy live entertainment from The Tree Huggers, Danielle Durack, Lee Perreira, The Riley Family Circus and vegan comedian Matthew Piccione.Rounding out the festival offerings, there will be tent after tent of plant-based vendors, non-profit information tables, artwork by local artists, and a fundraiser benefiting the Arizona Animal Welfare League and SPCA.For further information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.azvegfoodfest.com/

Sarah Feoli

917-767-7283



www.azvegfoodfest.com



