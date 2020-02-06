PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Montessori International Wednesday Tours


Prospective parents are invited to see Montessori International in Action by registering for a Wednesday Morning Tour.

Annapolis, MD, February 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Prospective parents interested in a Montessori education for their children are invited to register for a Wednesday morning MICH in Action tour. Located at 1641 N Winchester Road, the school is conveniently close to Route 50 and Ritchie Highway in Annapolis, Maryland. Morning and afternoon extended care is available for students during the school year. For more information call 410-757-7789 or visit www.montessoriinternational.org.

Parents will observe in two classrooms, tour the school, and have an opportunity to have all their questions answered. The Action Tour is a perfect way to discover why a Montessori International education is the perfect start to their child’s educational success.

MICH is an independent Toddler through 6th grade school accredited by the Association Montessori Internationale. MICH educates children from 18 months to twelve years in a student centered learning community that emphasizes hands-on experiential learning, respect for self and others, and the development of inquiry skills that enhance life-long learning.
Contact Information
Montessori International Children's House
Margo King
410-757-7789
Contact
www.montessoriinternational.org

