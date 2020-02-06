Montessori International Wednesday Tours

Press Releases Montessori International Children's... Press Release

MICH is an independent Toddler through 6th grade school accredited by the Association Montessori Internationale. MICH educates children from 18 months to twelve years in a student centered learning community that emphasizes hands-on experiential learning, respect for self and others, and the development of inquiry skills that enhance life-long learning. Annapolis, MD, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Prospective parents interested in a Montessori education for their children are invited to register for a Wednesday morning MICH in Action tour. Located at 1641 N Winchester Road, the school is conveniently close to Route 50 and Ritchie Highway in Annapolis, Maryland. Morning and afternoon extended care is available for students during the school year. For more information call 410-757-7789 or visit www.montessoriinternational.org.Parents will observe in two classrooms, tour the school, and have an opportunity to have all their questions answered. The Action Tour is a perfect way to discover why a Montessori International education is the perfect start to their child’s educational success.MICH is an independent Toddler through 6th grade school accredited by the Association Montessori Internationale. MICH educates children from 18 months to twelve years in a student centered learning community that emphasizes hands-on experiential learning, respect for self and others, and the development of inquiry skills that enhance life-long learning. Contact Information Montessori International Children's House

Margo King

410-757-7789



www.montessoriinternational.org



