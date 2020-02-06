Visual Integrity Releases New PowerPoint Add-That Transforms PDFs Into Editable Slides

Insert PDF for PowerPoint opens PDF pages as slides ready for editing. Change all shapes, attributes, layers and text. Great for enhancing presentations with scalable logos, diagrams, charts, drawings and vector art. Unlock PDF-based graphics in PowerPoint. Delete what you don't need and change the rest to underscore your point. Free 15-day Trial.

Portland, ME, February 06, 2020 --(



PDF documents often include logos, illustrations, diagrams, drawings, charts and designs. This is all rich vector content that's searchable and accessible. PDF graphics are scaleable and resize without breaking down or getting grainy. They are superior to screenshots or scans which lose clarity when enlarged.



"When you open a PDF file as a slide, you raise your game," said Jean Haney, co-founder, and CEO of Visual Integrity. "Modify these high-quality, scaleable graphics and make your presentation stunning."



About Visual Integrity



Visual Integrity helps you do more with PDF files. Leaders in PDF and graphics since 1993, Visual Integrity's customers span the globe. We are proud to include Oracle, Delta Airlines, Amazon, BASF and Siemens among our clients. All our programs use our PDF SDK libraries. This comprehensive PDF API creates, converts and provides deep access to all elements. We also offer desktop tools to edit PDF in Visio, PowerPoint, Word and CAD/CAM programs. Programs include pdf2cad, pdf2picture and pdf2image. Insert PDF for PowerPoint and Insert PDF for Visio are Microsoft Office add-ins. Portland, ME, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Insert PDF in PowerPoint, a new add-in from Visual Integrity makes it easy to use PDF content. Access Insert PDF from the top menu in PowerPoint. Use it to open any computer-generated PDF page as a slide and then change all objects, attributes and text. Gaining the ability to change PDF-based graphics is a game-changer. Until now, graphics and charts in PDF files have been inaccessible. Although it has been possible to include a PDF in a PowerPoint, the contents couldn't change. Now, Insert PDF in PowerPoint gives full control over all elements in the PDF.PDF documents often include logos, illustrations, diagrams, drawings, charts and designs. This is all rich vector content that's searchable and accessible. PDF graphics are scaleable and resize without breaking down or getting grainy. They are superior to screenshots or scans which lose clarity when enlarged."When you open a PDF file as a slide, you raise your game," said Jean Haney, co-founder, and CEO of Visual Integrity. "Modify these high-quality, scaleable graphics and make your presentation stunning."About Visual IntegrityVisual Integrity helps you do more with PDF files. Leaders in PDF and graphics since 1993, Visual Integrity's customers span the globe. We are proud to include Oracle, Delta Airlines, Amazon, BASF and Siemens among our clients. All our programs use our PDF SDK libraries. This comprehensive PDF API creates, converts and provides deep access to all elements. We also offer desktop tools to edit PDF in Visio, PowerPoint, Word and CAD/CAM programs. Programs include pdf2cad, pdf2picture and pdf2image. Insert PDF for PowerPoint and Insert PDF for Visio are Microsoft Office add-ins.