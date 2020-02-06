Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Receive press releases from Toll Brothers Colorado: By Email RSS Feeds: Toll Brothers' Serratoga Falls Community Coming Soon to Timnath

The new Serratoga Falls community will feature one- and two-story homes.

Timnath, CO, February 06, 2020 --(



Serratoga Falls is located just minutes from Colorado State University, Oldtown Fort Collins, and Timnath Reservoir, and is within the top-ranked Poudre School district. “Homeowners in Serratoga Falls will be able to enjoy beautiful mountain views and the best that Northern Colorado has to offer every day,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President.



Other local attractions nearby include The Budweiser Event Center; Fort Collins Museum of Discovery; Front Range Village; The Promenade Shops at Centerra; several lakes and reservoirs, including Kitchel Lake, Timnath Reservoir, Horsetooth Reservoir, and Windsor Reservoir; and access to over 20 open space areas including the 2,711-acre Horsetooth Mountain Open Space.



Home prices in Serratoga Falls will begin in the low-$600,000s. Prospective home buyers are encouraged to join Toll Brothers’ VIP Interest List to be among the first to find out about upcoming events, home designs, and more by calling 855-289-8656.



Serratoga Falls is located east of I-25 at East Prospect Road and South County Road 5, Timnath, CO 80525.



Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 23 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).



For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and BUILDER magazine, the first two-time recipient from BUILDER magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



*From FORTUNE Magazine, February 1, 2019 ©2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Timnath, CO, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Toll Brothers recently announced that it is building a new community in Timnath called Serratoga Falls. Opening for sales in spring 2020, the new community is a collection of single and two-story estate homes ranging from 2,800 to 4,200 square feet with superior Toll Brothers craftsmanship offering hundreds of personalization choices, and an exceptional blend of luxury and value.Serratoga Falls is located just minutes from Colorado State University, Oldtown Fort Collins, and Timnath Reservoir, and is within the top-ranked Poudre School district. “Homeowners in Serratoga Falls will be able to enjoy beautiful mountain views and the best that Northern Colorado has to offer every day,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President.Other local attractions nearby include The Budweiser Event Center; Fort Collins Museum of Discovery; Front Range Village; The Promenade Shops at Centerra; several lakes and reservoirs, including Kitchel Lake, Timnath Reservoir, Horsetooth Reservoir, and Windsor Reservoir; and access to over 20 open space areas including the 2,711-acre Horsetooth Mountain Open Space.Home prices in Serratoga Falls will begin in the low-$600,000s. Prospective home buyers are encouraged to join Toll Brothers’ VIP Interest List to be among the first to find out about upcoming events, home designs, and more by calling 855-289-8656.Serratoga Falls is located east of I-25 at East Prospect Road and South County Road 5, Timnath, CO 80525.Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 23 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and BUILDER magazine, the first two-time recipient from BUILDER magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.This is not an offering where prohibited by law.*From FORTUNE Magazine, February 1, 2019 ©2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Contact Information Toll Brothers Colorado

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Toll Brothers Colorado