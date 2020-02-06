Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SAN Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Warren Insurance Joins SAN Group

Dorchester, MA insurance agency becomes newest member of the network.

Dorchester, MA, February 06, 2020 --(



Warren Insurance Agency was founded in 1979 by its owner, Edward Warren, and provides home, auto, life and business insurance coverages to clients in Dorchester and the metro Boston area. The full-service agency is located at 764 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester, MA.



“My community-based agency comes from humble beginnings and has always sought to put our clients’ needs first,” said agency owner Edward Warren. “Partnering with SAN allows us to offer an increased number of insurance products with the highest rated carriers – a key factor in our agency growth plan.”



“Edward Warren has successfully operated his family-owned agency for over forty years and has recently made the necessary investments in staff, marketing and technology to serve a larger number of clients in his community,” said Frank Waters, SAN Chief Operating Officer. "As a member of SAN Group, Warren will be able to provide affordable solutions to more clients in Dorchester and greater Boston.”



In addition to insurance services, Warren Insurance Agency offers Notary Public services, Constable services, faxes and copies.



About Warren Insurance Agency, Inc.

Warren Insurance Agency is conveniently located at 764 Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester, MA, 02124 – 6 miles south of Boston. For more information, visit warreninsuranceagency.com.



About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 370 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $808 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit sangroup.com.

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



