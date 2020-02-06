Press Releases Custer Institute, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Custer Institute, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Custer Institute, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New Executive Director





Custer Institute, Inc. is a nonprofit (501c3) organization located on Bayview Rd. in Southold. Founded in 1927 by Charles Elmer (co-founder of the Perkin Elmer Corporation) and others interested in astronomy, science, education and culture. Custer has continued to grow over the years adding several observatories, offering courses and lectures in fields ranging from astronomy to music and from geology to beekeeping. Custer also hosts variety of concerts and educational programs supporting schools, universities, local scouts and community groups and much more. Custer also funds an annual STEM scholarship for students of local schools. Custer is open to the public every Saturday night for viewing through the telescopes.



Cichanowicz, an avid amateur astronomer and ardent marathon runner, and repeated membership elected Secretary of Custer Board is poised to guide Custer Institute, as its new Executive Director, into a new phase of institutional growth. Cichanowicz’s appointment comes as the organization implements a plan of strategic growth in grant programs, development and outreach.



“Cynthia is a wonderful addition which will help Custer to grow and provide even better programs for the local schools, the public and much more,” said Custer President Charles Cardona. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Custer Institute as it’s now poised to really develop its vision and build on the tremendous momentum of the past several years. I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring Custer to the next level,” Cichanowicz said.



More information about Custer Institute and its programs can be found at www.custerobservatory.org



Custer Institute Media Inquiries



agentcyn005@gmail.com

631-875-3482 Southold, NY, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Custer Institute, Inc., in Southold, NY, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cynthia A. Cichanowicz as its new Executive Director. This position is possible with funds provided by the generous support of Charles and Helen Reichert.Custer Institute, Inc. is a nonprofit (501c3) organization located on Bayview Rd. in Southold. Founded in 1927 by Charles Elmer (co-founder of the Perkin Elmer Corporation) and others interested in astronomy, science, education and culture. Custer has continued to grow over the years adding several observatories, offering courses and lectures in fields ranging from astronomy to music and from geology to beekeeping. Custer also hosts variety of concerts and educational programs supporting schools, universities, local scouts and community groups and much more. Custer also funds an annual STEM scholarship for students of local schools. Custer is open to the public every Saturday night for viewing through the telescopes.Cichanowicz, an avid amateur astronomer and ardent marathon runner, and repeated membership elected Secretary of Custer Board is poised to guide Custer Institute, as its new Executive Director, into a new phase of institutional growth. Cichanowicz’s appointment comes as the organization implements a plan of strategic growth in grant programs, development and outreach.“Cynthia is a wonderful addition which will help Custer to grow and provide even better programs for the local schools, the public and much more,” said Custer President Charles Cardona. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Custer Institute as it’s now poised to really develop its vision and build on the tremendous momentum of the past several years. I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring Custer to the next level,” Cichanowicz said.More information about Custer Institute and its programs can be found at www.custerobservatory.orgCuster Institute Media Inquiriesagentcyn005@gmail.com631-875-3482 Contact Information Custer Institute, Inc.

Cynthia Cichanowicz

631-875-3482



custerobservatory.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Custer Institute, Inc.