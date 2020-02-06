PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Blessings Realty Announces Short Term Rental for Castle Rock Colorado
Castle Rock, CO, February 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Blessings Realty of Colorado Springs is excited to announce a new short term rental available immediately in Castle Rock, Colorado.

A very nice partially furnished home in Castle Rock is available for a short term rental (1 month to 6 months). It is perfectly positioned to commute to Denver or Colorado Springs. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2-car garage.

The home kitchen features a stainless double-door fridge, microwave, plenty of cabinet storage and counter space including an island. A slider door walks out to a fully fenced yard with a large cobblestone patio. The master bedroom has double-closets and a private attached full bath.

The washer and dryer are included and there is storage in the unfinished basement. This home in Castle Rock is close to neighborhood parks, 10 miles of trails, a neighborhood pool, schools and shopping. It is also DOD approved.

Rent is $2600/month + $250/month for basic utilities. This home is perfect for someone who just moved into the area as temporary housing before looking for a permanent home. The tenant may have as much as $400 for each month of the lease reimbursed to pay for their closing costs if the tenant buys their next home with Blessings Realty.

You can contact and view the property at http://shorttermrentalcastlerock.com/
