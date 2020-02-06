Guy Snowdon & The Citizens Announce Headline Gig at Music Box Supper Club, March 19, 2020

On March 19, at Music Box Supper Club, Guy Snowdon & The Citizens will be headlining an hour and half concert that will feature original material as well as some deep cut covers from John Lennon, The Beatles and Cream.

Together, they bring a new sound that is infused with diverse inspirations from the UK like anthemic guitars, heavy metal high notes and Brit pop beats. But Snowdon, a Cleveland transplant from Birmingham, England, also exploits the talents of each band member that he has meticulously chosen to bring his original songwriting from a single-handed, do-it-yourself recording to the live stage.



The Citizens’ debut was in October 2019 at the Beachland Ballroom’s John Lennon Tribute concert and benefit. Since then, they have been supporting other local bands at some of Cleveland’s live music mainstays like Five O’Clock Lounge, Mahall’s and Winchester Music Tavern.



Currently, the band is re-recording Snowdon’s original material and writing new songs for a release due in Spring 2020 with a plan to send the tracks off to Abbey Road Studios for mastering. This upcoming Music Box performance will be an extraordinary opportunity to see the band in all its glory and support local music.



“The Citizens and I are really excited and humbled to play the Music Box in March. The venue has long been a supporter of local music. It gives bands like us an enviable platform to reach a new audience and grow our fan base. We’re rehearsing hard and plan to deliver a fantastic night of entertainment,” says Guy Snowdon.



