Press Releases UBU Enterprises Press Release

Receive press releases from UBU Enterprises: By Email RSS Feeds: UBU Enterprises Develops Website for Wedding DJ Company Highlight Weddings and Events

Website design firm, UBU Enterprises of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, completes responsive website design for client Highlight Weddings and Events.

Santa Rosa Beach, FL, February 06, 2020 --(



The new website prominently features DJ Josh, a well-respected DJ/MC that has been a headlining DJ for weddings, high-profile events and Destin-area nightclubs for over 5 years. His newly established company, Highlight Weddings and Events caters to both local and destination clients – focusing its target service area along the scenic corridor of 30A and the surrounding beach communities.



According to Deb Esling, senior project manager at UBU Enterprises, “Working with DJ Josh was a joy because it’s obvious he loves the wedding industry, he embraces what makes the clients unique, and he exceeds expectations when it comes to making a personal connection with the his target audience.” Adds Esling, “My favorite element of the new website is the blog, because DJ Josh is continuously providing value for brides and grooms – timely advice, what’s trending, how to choose your wedding music, etc.”



The website features information about DJ Josh, services that the company provides, a useful blog full of insights on having a successful wedding, and a section about booking a DJ with answers to frequently asked questions. Highlight Weddings and Events only books one event per day, so couples are encouraged to make contact early to secure their desired event date.



About Highlight Weddings and Events

Highlight Weddings and Events is a DJ services company that specializes in weddings and private events along the Emerald Coast of Florida, specifically focusing on the scenic 30A beach communities and surrounding areas.



About UBU Enterprises

UBU Enterprises is a full-service web design and marketing agency located in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. UBU specializes in responsive content management websites, corporate branding, SEO initiatives, and social media marketing. Santa Rosa Beach, FL, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- UBU Enterprises (http://ubuenterprises.com) announced the launch of a new website for their startup client Highlight Weddings and Events (highlightweddingsandevents.com), a 30A wedding DJ company providing entertainment services for weddings and events along the Emerald Coast.The new website prominently features DJ Josh, a well-respected DJ/MC that has been a headlining DJ for weddings, high-profile events and Destin-area nightclubs for over 5 years. His newly established company, Highlight Weddings and Events caters to both local and destination clients – focusing its target service area along the scenic corridor of 30A and the surrounding beach communities.According to Deb Esling, senior project manager at UBU Enterprises, “Working with DJ Josh was a joy because it’s obvious he loves the wedding industry, he embraces what makes the clients unique, and he exceeds expectations when it comes to making a personal connection with the his target audience.” Adds Esling, “My favorite element of the new website is the blog, because DJ Josh is continuously providing value for brides and grooms – timely advice, what’s trending, how to choose your wedding music, etc.”The website features information about DJ Josh, services that the company provides, a useful blog full of insights on having a successful wedding, and a section about booking a DJ with answers to frequently asked questions. Highlight Weddings and Events only books one event per day, so couples are encouraged to make contact early to secure their desired event date.About Highlight Weddings and EventsHighlight Weddings and Events is a DJ services company that specializes in weddings and private events along the Emerald Coast of Florida, specifically focusing on the scenic 30A beach communities and surrounding areas.About UBU EnterprisesUBU Enterprises is a full-service web design and marketing agency located in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. UBU specializes in responsive content management websites, corporate branding, SEO initiatives, and social media marketing. Contact Information UBU Enterprises

Deborah Esling

863-224-9258



http://www.ubuenterprises.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/UBU.Enterprises



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from UBU Enterprises