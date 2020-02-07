eRevMax Expands Into Vietnam with BedLinker

Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

Signs strategic partnership to cater to hotels in the region.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, February 07, 2020 --(



Founded in 2017, BedLinker is Vietnam’s leading technology provider of B2B distribution solutions for hotels and resorts. It also works as a marketplace that connects travel agents with hotel and tour suppliers around the world. B2B hotel booking contributes up to 80% of rooms in Vietnam. eRevMax with its seamless connectivity with leading wholesalers and bed banks in the world is a natural choice for BedLinker.



"With this strategic partnership, we would like to bring an approachable and affordable Channel Manager & Booking Engine solution for hotels in Vietnam. Online distribution is becoming more important than ever. Hotels in Vietnam will get benefited from this partnership. We would like all 3-star to 5-star hotels & resorts in Vietnam to get access to RateTiger Channel Manager & Booking Engine to grow their online business and get more inbound guests to their properties," said Thuan Dao, CEO, BedLinker.



"This partnership provides us an opportunity to expand our global footprint even further. Vietnam is a focus market for us, and there is a lot of synergy in our partnership with BedLinker. We believe the combination of BedLinker's services and RateTiger platform will help hotels in Vietnam with enhanced exposure and bring digital transformation. With the power of real-time data transfer, automated decision making and market leading solutions, hotels are poised to elevate guest experience while driving revenue growth,” said Mohnish Singh, Regional Sales Manager, eRevMax.



