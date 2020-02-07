Press Releases Shero Comics Press Release

Receive press releases from Shero Comics: By Email RSS Feeds: SheroCon 2020 to Take Place March 7 in Los Angeles at the Westfield Culver City Mall

Free Tickets Available Now on Eventbrite to Attend Female-Centered Comic Book Convention Hosted by Shero Comics

Los Angeles, CA, February 07, 2020 --(



“We are proud to host our second annual SheroCon in conjunction with Women’s History Month in March and on the eve of International Women’s Day as we celebrate today’s ‘Sheroes’,” said Shequeta L. Smith, CEO of Shero Comics. “For our inaugural event in 2019, we attracted nearly three thousand attendees who were able to meet and greet with the women behind some of their favorite indie and mainstream comic books and films. For 2020, we are expecting that it will be even bigger and better and we invite both locals and those visiting Los Angeles to come out and experience our exciting women’s empowerment event.”



SheroCon is an all-female pop-up convention that celebrates women in the worlds of comics and films who are not only making progress in the male-dominated field of entertainment but who are paving the way for the younger generation of women. In 2019, SheroCon highlights included “The Shero Alley,” “The Step And Retweet Pink Carpet,” an hourly raffle, and much more.



For SheroCon 2020, the mainstage schedule includes celebrity and inspiring “Shero” Q&A sessions, a “Women In Film” panel featuring female screenwriters from hit TV shows and films, a presentation to award a celebrity recipient as the 2020 “SheroCon Icon,” a cosplay contest, and more. Additional event highlights include an all-female “Shero Alley,” a makeover station, a special FX makeup demo stage, along with a face painting and caricature booth.



Celebrity and “Shero” guests are soon to be announced.



SheroCon will take place on March 7 from 12 PM to 6 PM at the Westfield Culver City Mall. The family-friendly event is free to attend and tickets are now available on Eventbrite. Those that register on Eventbrite will have their names automatically entered into the first SheroCon drawing of the day.



For more information and to register to attend, visit www.sherocomics.com and www.sherocon.com. Los Angeles, CA, February 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Shero Comics, a multi-media company with the mission to tell smart and unique female-centered stories for women and by women, announces it will host the second annual SheroCon 2020, the only all-female comic book convention in California. Taking place on March 7, 2020, in Los Angeles at the Westfield Culver City Mall, the free pop-up community event will feature some of the brightest “Sheroes” in the film and comics industry today. Expected to attract thousands of attendees, tickets are available now on Eventbrite.“We are proud to host our second annual SheroCon in conjunction with Women’s History Month in March and on the eve of International Women’s Day as we celebrate today’s ‘Sheroes’,” said Shequeta L. Smith, CEO of Shero Comics. “For our inaugural event in 2019, we attracted nearly three thousand attendees who were able to meet and greet with the women behind some of their favorite indie and mainstream comic books and films. For 2020, we are expecting that it will be even bigger and better and we invite both locals and those visiting Los Angeles to come out and experience our exciting women’s empowerment event.”SheroCon is an all-female pop-up convention that celebrates women in the worlds of comics and films who are not only making progress in the male-dominated field of entertainment but who are paving the way for the younger generation of women. In 2019, SheroCon highlights included “The Shero Alley,” “The Step And Retweet Pink Carpet,” an hourly raffle, and much more.For SheroCon 2020, the mainstage schedule includes celebrity and inspiring “Shero” Q&A sessions, a “Women In Film” panel featuring female screenwriters from hit TV shows and films, a presentation to award a celebrity recipient as the 2020 “SheroCon Icon,” a cosplay contest, and more. Additional event highlights include an all-female “Shero Alley,” a makeover station, a special FX makeup demo stage, along with a face painting and caricature booth.Celebrity and “Shero” guests are soon to be announced.SheroCon will take place on March 7 from 12 PM to 6 PM at the Westfield Culver City Mall. The family-friendly event is free to attend and tickets are now available on Eventbrite. Those that register on Eventbrite will have their names automatically entered into the first SheroCon drawing of the day.For more information and to register to attend, visit www.sherocomics.com and www.sherocon.com. Contact Information Shero Comics

Zoe Matthews

818-970-9976



www.sherocon.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shero Comics