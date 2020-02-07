Press Releases Calsoft Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Calsoft Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Calsoft Conducts Inaugural Webinar with NASSCOM on Service Mesh

The webinar titled “Un-meshing the Functionalities of Service Mesh” was received well by the audience comprising tech experts from various backgrounds.

San Jose, CA, February 07, 2020 --(



Conducted in collaboration with NASSCOM – a first for Calsoft – the webinar titled “Un-meshing the Functionalities of Service Mesh” received an encouraging response from the audience.



Their speakers, Kiran Divekar, Software Architect – Calsoft and Akhilesh Verma, Senior Principal Development Engineer – Calsoft touched upon the practical scenarios and cases around service mesh. The webinar presentation focused on the background of service mesh, its working, security aspects, functionalities, business cases, and a demo.



The Key Takeaways of the Webinar



- The webinar touched upon the following topics:



· Introduction to K8S and Service Mesh

· How Service Mesh works

· Security aspects

· Functionality: Istio, LinkerD

· Use cases

· Calsoft case studies on Service Mesh

· Demo

· Q&A



The technology experts talked about the following success stories of Calsoft during the webinar:



· MicroServices Security platform

· Deployment and Test Automation

· Re-Architecting The File Sync-N-Share Application

· Application Performance Management System for Microservices Applications



Their Speakers



Kiran Divekar, Software Architect at Calsoft

Kiran has 17 years of experience working in the networking domain, SDN, NFV, OpenVswitch, DPDK, VMware NSX, Cloud computing, Docker, Linux System Software, Networking and Embedded Systems. He has delivered several sessions on Kernel programming, Linux Architecture. Kiran is recognized for his understanding of the Networking stack, the Linux Kernel Stack, and embedded systems.



Akhilesh Verma, Senior Principal Development Engineer at Calsoft

Akhilesh is a Senior Technical Lead working on the endpoint/container security, Kubernetes, docker container, service mesh. He has been working on CNI and K8S operator development. Akhilesh loves to explore new technologies in cloud/distributed computing.



About Calsoft

Calsoft is the ISV-preferred product engineering services partner in Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, and Analytics domains. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customers’ business goals. With the US headquarters in San Jose and India headquarters in Pune, Calsoft also has presence in Bangalore.



www.calsoftinc.com San Jose, CA, February 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Calsoft Inc. – an ISV-preferred product engineering services partner in Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, and Analytics domains – opened the new decade with an exciting webinar on a trending technology called Service Mesh.Conducted in collaboration with NASSCOM – a first for Calsoft – the webinar titled “Un-meshing the Functionalities of Service Mesh” received an encouraging response from the audience.Their speakers, Kiran Divekar, Software Architect – Calsoft and Akhilesh Verma, Senior Principal Development Engineer – Calsoft touched upon the practical scenarios and cases around service mesh. The webinar presentation focused on the background of service mesh, its working, security aspects, functionalities, business cases, and a demo.The Key Takeaways of the Webinar- The webinar touched upon the following topics:· Introduction to K8S and Service Mesh· How Service Mesh works· Security aspects· Functionality: Istio, LinkerD· Use cases· Calsoft case studies on Service Mesh· Demo· Q&AThe technology experts talked about the following success stories of Calsoft during the webinar:· MicroServices Security platform· Deployment and Test Automation· Re-Architecting The File Sync-N-Share Application· Application Performance Management System for Microservices ApplicationsTheir SpeakersKiran Divekar, Software Architect at CalsoftKiran has 17 years of experience working in the networking domain, SDN, NFV, OpenVswitch, DPDK, VMware NSX, Cloud computing, Docker, Linux System Software, Networking and Embedded Systems. He has delivered several sessions on Kernel programming, Linux Architecture. Kiran is recognized for his understanding of the Networking stack, the Linux Kernel Stack, and embedded systems.Akhilesh Verma, Senior Principal Development Engineer at CalsoftAkhilesh is a Senior Technical Lead working on the endpoint/container security, Kubernetes, docker container, service mesh. He has been working on CNI and K8S operator development. Akhilesh loves to explore new technologies in cloud/distributed computing.About CalsoftCalsoft is the ISV-preferred product engineering services partner in Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, and Analytics domains. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customers’ business goals. With the US headquarters in San Jose and India headquarters in Pune, Calsoft also has presence in Bangalore.www.calsoftinc.com Contact Information Calsoft Inc.

Apeksha Deshpande

408-834-7086



calsoftinc.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Calsoft Inc.