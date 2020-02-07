Webtivity Launches New Website for Salty Mermaid Real Estate & Vacation Rentals

Salty Mermaid is a full-service real estate and vacation rental office. It specializes in the Gulf Coast Islands of Anna Maria, Longboat Key and Lido Key. Salty Mermaid also services the surrounding areas of Bradenton and Sarasota and enjoys bringing the best of coastal living to its clients.

Salty Mermaid is a full-service real estate and vacation rental office. It specializes in the Gulf Coast Islands of Anna Maria, Longboat Key and Lido Key. Salty Mermaid also services the surrounding areas of Bradenton and Sarasota and enjoys bringing the best of coastal living to its clients. The company is a close-knit group and works together to give each client personalized attention. Their philosophy is to work with integrity and provide market expertise. They want to make the process as easy as possible for anyone so that clients will come back again and again.



Created with Salty Mermaid’s business firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The website features wide shots of videos of Anna Maria Island bringing the image of this paradise directly into the visitor’s mind. Webtivity worked with Liz to ensure all of the company’s requirements were met or exceed.



About Salty Mermaid Real Estate & Vacation Rentals

Salty Mermaid started was founded in 2003 by Elizabeth (Liz) Blandford. She is a top seller in Manatee County with a stellar record for client satisfaction. Salty Mermaid is a full-service real estate and vacation rental office. They specialize in treating visitors like family because they are a family. Their philosophy of hard work and integrity makes it easy to see why they are so successful. For more information please visit https://www.saltymermaidrealestate.com/.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design:

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg-based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit: www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



Salty Mermaid Real Estate & Vacation Rentals - Contact

Elizabeth Blandford, Owner/Broker

