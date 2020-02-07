Press Releases KGS Software GmbH & Co. KG Press Release

Receive press releases from KGS Software GmbH & Co. KG: By Email RSS Feeds: KGS Receives Renewed SAP Certification for Archive Interfaces

The SAP archiving expert offers the most comprehensive connectivity options for GDPR-relevant archiving scenarios.

Neu-Isenburg, Germany, February 07, 2020 --(



The KGS ContentServer4Storage SAP archive holds certification for the latest versions of all archive interfaces needed to implement the GDPR: BC ILM 3.1, BC-AL 7.40, S/4-BC ILM 1.0 and S/4-BC-AL 7.40. SAP Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) empowers SAP users to meet the provisions defined in the GDPR. A key requirement for this is an archive that implements a certified ILM interface. KGS was the first manufacturer to receive SAP NetWeaver ILM 3.1 certification.



Most archive manufacturers do not have such an extensively certified portfolio: While SAP ArchiveLink is supported by most vendors, SAP ILM, ILM 3.1 and the ILM interface for SAP S/4HANA are not standard options. In addition, the tests carried out by SAP as part of the certification procedure demonstrated once again the high quality of the archive, in particular when it comes to speed. This underscores the expertise and lead of KGS in the areas of archiving, archive migration and document management in SAP environments.



“Implementing the requirements set forth by the GDPR and migrating to S/4HANA are the two key challenges SAP user companies face today. Given the wide range of interfaces, there are several ways to go about implementing the associated archiving requirements,” explains Johanna Zinn, Head of Marketing at KGS. “In this context, a single archive that is certified for all relevant interfaces provides SAP customers with the greatest possible operational flexibility. Regardless of whether ECC 6.0 or S/4HANA is the leading system, SAP users can connect our intelligent archive with their interface of choice, ArchiveLink or ILM.” Neu-Isenburg, Germany, February 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SAP has reconfirmed certification of KGS for the following interfaces: BC-ILM 3.1 – SAP ILM – WEBDAV Storage Interface 3.1 and BC-AL 7.40 – ArchiveLink for Archiving Systems 7.40. The official test report from SAP also underscores the enormous speed that KGS brings to archiving.The KGS ContentServer4Storage SAP archive holds certification for the latest versions of all archive interfaces needed to implement the GDPR: BC ILM 3.1, BC-AL 7.40, S/4-BC ILM 1.0 and S/4-BC-AL 7.40. SAP Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) empowers SAP users to meet the provisions defined in the GDPR. A key requirement for this is an archive that implements a certified ILM interface. KGS was the first manufacturer to receive SAP NetWeaver ILM 3.1 certification.Most archive manufacturers do not have such an extensively certified portfolio: While SAP ArchiveLink is supported by most vendors, SAP ILM, ILM 3.1 and the ILM interface for SAP S/4HANA are not standard options. In addition, the tests carried out by SAP as part of the certification procedure demonstrated once again the high quality of the archive, in particular when it comes to speed. This underscores the expertise and lead of KGS in the areas of archiving, archive migration and document management in SAP environments.“Implementing the requirements set forth by the GDPR and migrating to S/4HANA are the two key challenges SAP user companies face today. Given the wide range of interfaces, there are several ways to go about implementing the associated archiving requirements,” explains Johanna Zinn, Head of Marketing at KGS. “In this context, a single archive that is certified for all relevant interfaces provides SAP customers with the greatest possible operational flexibility. Regardless of whether ECC 6.0 or S/4HANA is the leading system, SAP users can connect our intelligent archive with their interface of choice, ArchiveLink or ILM.” Contact Information KGS Software Inc.

Larry Evans

404-441-8320



www.kgs-software.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from KGS Software GmbH & Co. KG