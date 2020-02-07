Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Triple Threat Productions Press Release

Receive press releases from Triple Threat Productions: By Email RSS Feeds: JC Triple Threat Finds Life After Death by Releasing a New Song to Kick Off a Career Comeback

Mesa, AZ, February 07, 2020 --(



JC Triple Threat talked about the difficult road he had to travel just to get back to what he loves, music. With uplifted spirits, he discussed how his father taught him the fundamentals of rhyme and by his parents exposing him to a wide variety of musical genres shaped JC Triple Threat into the artist he is today. He reminisced about the days his father wrote lyrics with him, gave unwavering support and career advice that will never be forgotten. He spoke fondly of his father revealing some funny stories, admiration for his father’s artistic talents and his love for all music. It’s evident that the love JC Triple Threat has for his father is deeply ingrained within him and will continue to be a defining aspect of JC as a man, an artist and a pioneer in the music industry.



To kick off his career, JC Triple Threat decided to release “Sci-Fi Chick” the last song he and his father wrote together along with the cover art his father and personal photographer, Holly Fain created. The song will be released on Friday, February 7 across all music platforms. Fans will get to hear JC’s ever expanding vocal talents they haven’t heard before in his previous releases.



“Sci-Fi Chick” will be the first song JC sings all the way through, no rapping on this record. Fans will be taken on a galactic ride across sweet sultry low and high notes taking the JC Triple Threat Experience for Fans to a whole other level. This smooth R&B record will take you back to late 90’s giving you a nostalgic vibe with a modern twist. JC Triple Threat’s vocal stylings will remind you of Maxwell from back back-in-the-day and the lyric’s Sci-Fi references will hit home with all the sexy nerds out there looking to connect with that special girl.



JC Triple Threat will be dropping the “Sci-Fi Chick” music video produced by Anthony Natale in a couple of weeks. Special thanks to Sponsor, Imre Csaszar, Venue Sponsor, Bill of Fantastic Worlds Comics in Scottsdale and Shoe Sponsor, Respect Shoes by TJ Marsh at www.aliveshoes.com. We also like to thank Photographer, Holly Fain and Extras Alix Gonzales, Tareita Nephew and Lindsey Wallace for their contributions to the video.



For more details about JC Triple Threat’s music, interviews, appearances, music videos and performances visit www.jcakatriplethreat.com.



JC Triple Threat Links

www.sonicbids.com/jc-aka-triple-threat - EPK

www.instagram.com/akatriplethreat - Instagram

www.twitter.com/jc_triplethreat - Twitter

www.facebook.com/jcakatriplethreat - Facebook

https://www.youtube.com/user/raptriplethreat/videos - YouTube Mesa, AZ, February 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Arizona Pop Artist, JC Triple Threat has officially announced his comeback to the music industry after losing his father, John Nephew, September 25, 2018 to stage IV kidney cancer on February 1, 2020 during an interview with TJ Supra’s “Rock the Mic Show.”JC Triple Threat talked about the difficult road he had to travel just to get back to what he loves, music. With uplifted spirits, he discussed how his father taught him the fundamentals of rhyme and by his parents exposing him to a wide variety of musical genres shaped JC Triple Threat into the artist he is today. He reminisced about the days his father wrote lyrics with him, gave unwavering support and career advice that will never be forgotten. He spoke fondly of his father revealing some funny stories, admiration for his father’s artistic talents and his love for all music. It’s evident that the love JC Triple Threat has for his father is deeply ingrained within him and will continue to be a defining aspect of JC as a man, an artist and a pioneer in the music industry.To kick off his career, JC Triple Threat decided to release “Sci-Fi Chick” the last song he and his father wrote together along with the cover art his father and personal photographer, Holly Fain created. The song will be released on Friday, February 7 across all music platforms. Fans will get to hear JC’s ever expanding vocal talents they haven’t heard before in his previous releases.“Sci-Fi Chick” will be the first song JC sings all the way through, no rapping on this record. Fans will be taken on a galactic ride across sweet sultry low and high notes taking the JC Triple Threat Experience for Fans to a whole other level. This smooth R&B record will take you back to late 90’s giving you a nostalgic vibe with a modern twist. JC Triple Threat’s vocal stylings will remind you of Maxwell from back back-in-the-day and the lyric’s Sci-Fi references will hit home with all the sexy nerds out there looking to connect with that special girl.JC Triple Threat will be dropping the “Sci-Fi Chick” music video produced by Anthony Natale in a couple of weeks. Special thanks to Sponsor, Imre Csaszar, Venue Sponsor, Bill of Fantastic Worlds Comics in Scottsdale and Shoe Sponsor, Respect Shoes by TJ Marsh at www.aliveshoes.com. We also like to thank Photographer, Holly Fain and Extras Alix Gonzales, Tareita Nephew and Lindsey Wallace for their contributions to the video.For more details about JC Triple Threat’s music, interviews, appearances, music videos and performances visit www.jcakatriplethreat.com.JC Triple Threat Linkswww.sonicbids.com/jc-aka-triple-threat - EPKwww.instagram.com/akatriplethreat - Instagramwww.twitter.com/jc_triplethreat - Twitterwww.facebook.com/jcakatriplethreat - Facebookhttps://www.youtube.com/user/raptriplethreat/videos - YouTube Contact Information Triple Threat Productions

Tareita Nephew

480-579-8113



3threatpro.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Triple Threat Productions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend