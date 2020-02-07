PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Thoroughbred Capital Partners

Thoroughbred Continues Expansion


Thoroughbred Capital Partners continues to expand globally.

Daytona Beach, FL, February 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Micheal Leek, CEO of Thoroughbred Capital Partners, announced the opening of new offices for the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, the following promotions were announced:

Shannon Knox Director of Business Development, Houston Office
John Lee Director of Business Development, Ontario Office
Don Carter Director of Business Development, Lexington Office
Chip Roth Director of Business Development, Atlanta Office
Bradley Magnant Director of Business Development, Chicago Office
Joseph Wazzan Director of Business Development, UAE Office
Samuel Kofi Kudafor Director of Business Development, Ghana Office
Nicholas Kodzo Director of Business Development, Ghana Office
Andy Klink Director of Business Development, Daytona Beach Office

In 2019, Thoroughbred’s partners closed in excess of $2 Billion in real estate loans. With a strong interest in the multi-family and energy sectors, the company anticipates that 2020 will bring in excess of $3 billion in real estate loan closings for the group.
Contact Information
Thoroughbred Capital Partners
Micheal Leek
386-262-6495
Contact
www.thoroughbredllc.com

