Thoroughbred Continues Expansion

Micheal Leek, CEO of Thoroughbred Capital Partners, announced the opening of new offices for the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, the following promotions were announced:

Shannon Knox Director of Business Development, Houston Office

John Lee Director of Business Development, Ontario Office

Don Carter Director of Business Development, Lexington Office

Chip Roth Director of Business Development, Atlanta Office

Bradley Magnant Director of Business Development, Chicago Office

Joseph Wazzan Director of Business Development, UAE Office

Samuel Kofi Kudafor Director of Business Development, Ghana Office

Nicholas Kodzo Director of Business Development, Ghana Office

Andy Klink Director of Business Development, Daytona Beach Office

In 2019, Thoroughbred's partners closed in excess of $2 Billion in real estate loans. With a strong interest in the multi-family and energy sectors, the company anticipates that 2020 will bring in excess of $3 billion in real estate loan closings for the group.

