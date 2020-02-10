Press Releases DecenterAds Press Release

Receive press releases from DecenterAds: By Email RSS Feeds: Meet DecenterAds at MWC 2020

DecenterAds company is attending MWC 2020 in Barcelona and welcomes all to meet their team there.

Singapore, Singapore, February 10, 2020 --(



There attendants can meet DecenterAds Chief Executive Officer, Senior Account Executive, Account Manager and Business Development. At the event a lot of different topics will be covered. For example, AI, Advertising, Planet and Environment, Mobile Technologies and other fields of business. The company is open for new opportunities and partnerships.



Who might be interested in their services:

- direct advertisers: brands, companies, e-stores, websites, organisations etc.

- publishers: app developers and website owners



If your company is interested in programmatic advertising for business, but will not attend MWC, feel free to contact us and schedule a meeting via support@decenterads.com.



DecenterAds is a programmatic advertising platform with own SSP and DSP. Programmatic solutions that are used at the platform help businesses earn more. There are Header Bidding, SDKs, APIs, JS tags, targeting options, IAB ad formats and verticals among the list of instruments and solutions. Singapore, Singapore, February 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mobile World Congress takes place this year on 24-27th February in Barcelona, Spain. It the largest Europe exhibition for mobile industry. DecenterAds company will be represented there by four teammates with whom you can set a meeting via events@decenterads.com.There attendants can meet DecenterAds Chief Executive Officer, Senior Account Executive, Account Manager and Business Development. At the event a lot of different topics will be covered. For example, AI, Advertising, Planet and Environment, Mobile Technologies and other fields of business. The company is open for new opportunities and partnerships.Who might be interested in their services:- direct advertisers: brands, companies, e-stores, websites, organisations etc.- publishers: app developers and website ownersIf your company is interested in programmatic advertising for business, but will not attend MWC, feel free to contact us and schedule a meeting via support@decenterads.com.DecenterAds is a programmatic advertising platform with own SSP and DSP. Programmatic solutions that are used at the platform help businesses earn more. There are Header Bidding, SDKs, APIs, JS tags, targeting options, IAB ad formats and verticals among the list of instruments and solutions. Contact Information DecenterAds

Anastasia Ivantsova

+6531080322



https://decenterads.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DecenterAds