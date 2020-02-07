AOK Artist Elton Mishoe Releases "Back to the Good Times" to Bluegrass Radio

Press Releases AOK Promotion and Production Press Release

Noted Country and Gospel tunesmith releases nostalgic tune to Bluegrass radio.

Nashville, TN, February 07, 2020 --(



Anita Stapleton lends her talent to the harmonies of the chorus that rings, “Lord take me back to the good times, biscuits and butter would do. Take me back to the good times, the ole red white and blue.” This is American Bluegrass at its finest, coming from one of Country music’s best kept secret. The track was produced at Hat Creek Studios in Jonesborough, TN with the Grammy nominated Jim Price playing bass and engineering. AOK President Adam Knight served as producer.



The song is receiving rave reviews throughout the Bluegrass world, being referred to by several as a “top shelf rendering” of acoustic art.



Adam Knight

(423) 388-5459



www.aokpromotionandproduction.com



