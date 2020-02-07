Humantec Inc. to be Named 1 of 8 Start-Ups in VentureLab’s HCI

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Barrie, Canada, February 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Humantec Inc. is thrilled to be 1 of only 8 Canadian tech driven start-ups chosen for Venturelab’s ground breaking inaugural Hardware Catalyst Initiative (HCI) in 2020. FED DEV Ontario has partnered with 6 visionary businesses to provide a total of $13 million in funding, state of the art tech tools and business mentorship for HCI and its participants to be successful.

Founder Steve Copeland says, “Humantec Inc. is honoured to be a part of the HCI project. This opens up new doors and undreamed of experiences. Our team will use HCI’s state of the art Electronic Design Automation Toolset Lab and business leadership development opportunities to develop and deliver new Canadian tech forward wellness products to make all our lives better.”

Humantec Inc. is responsible for the internationally successful Menopod, a hand held ergonomic electronic rechargeable cooling device for menopausal women struggling with hot flashes. To learn more go to www.menopod.com

To learn more about VentureLab's HCI: go to www.venturelab.ca/hci
