Medicare Supplement Insurance Association's Summit Exhibit Hall Sells Out

Despite significantly expanding the size of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance's national industry conference exhibit hall, all 124 booths have now been sold for the 2020 convention.

Los Angeles, CA, February 07, 2020



"We increased the number of available spaces from 84 to 124 for this year and they are all gone," notes Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "We expect a packed auditorium for the three day event." The 12th national Medigap insurance industry conference will take place May 13-15, 2020 at the Schaumburg Convention Center, which is located a few miles from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.



"While we plan a great series of sessions and speakers, we know that walking the exhibit hall and meeting face-to-face with the many insurance companies, insurance distributors and lead generation companies is a prime reason many people attend," Slome adds.



The 2020 Medigap Summit will bring together industry leaders who market, price and support the sale of Medicare Supplement insurance. Early registration discounted prices end February 14 according to AAMSI. "This conference has historically sold out in advance of the date and while we have a significantly larger facility this year, the industry's growth means another sell out is definitely possible," Slome predicts.



Conference information can be viewed online via the Association's website. "While the 2020 Medicare Supplement conference exhibit hall is sold out, there are still some sponsorship opportunities remaining available," Slome shared.



To learn more about the Association's conference and to see companies that will be exhibiting at the 2020 event, visit the Association's website at www.medicaresupp.org/2020-medigap-conference-expo/.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



