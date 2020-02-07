Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Launches IP65-Rated, Ultra Slim 15-inch Fanless Touch Panel Computer with Rich Features – the GOT115-319

Axiomtek's 15-inch GOT115-319 is a rugged fanless touch panel computer with a user-friendly design and rich features for smart manufacturing and retail applications.

City of Industry, CA, February 07, 2020 --



The ultra-slim, feature-rich GOT115-319 features a thickness of only 50 mm for use in space-constrained environments. Its I/Os include two GbE LAN ports, one RS-232 port, one RS-232/422/485 port with RI/5V/12V selectable by BIOS, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and one Line-out. Other features include one power button, one remote power switch and one screw-type connector for power. The GOT115-319 has an easily accessible external switch for AT/ATX mode selection, and built-in speakers and microphone for multimedia applications. For expandability, the touch panel computer has one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and one M.2 Key E slot for RFID and wireless network module installation. It is equipped with one 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM with up to 8GB of memory. The GOT115-319 also offers one 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD, one mSATA and one MicroSD card for storage. For reliable operation in harsh environments, it features an IP65-rated front bezel, wide operating temperature range of 0°C to +50°C and vibration endurance for up to 2G. The thin touch panel PC can be mounted on a panel mount, wall mount, VESA arm and desktop stand.



“The versatile GOT115-319 offers a user-friendly design with easy access to storage and RAM,” said Frank Chang, a product manager of the Touch Panel PC Division at Axiomtek. “It also has five programmable OSD function keys on the front panel for easy adjustment of LCD on/off, brightness and volume.”



The GOT115-319 is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- 15" XGA TFT LCD display with LED backlight and 300 nits of brightness

- Fanless design with Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 or Intel® Pentium® processor N4200

- Rugged with IP65-rated plastic front bezel

- Feature-rich with two GbE LANs, two COMs (RS-232/422/485 and RS-232/422/485 with RI/5V/12V selectable by BIOS), four USBs, external AT/ATX mode selection switch and programmable OSD function key

- Optional support for RFID and wireless module

- Mounting options include panel mount, wall mount, VESA arm and desktop stand



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



