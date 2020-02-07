PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Vanseal Corporation

Vanseal Corporation Completes AS9100D Certification


Vanseal Corporation announces the successful completion of AS9100D certification.

Vandalia, IL, February 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Vanseal Corporation announces the successful completion of AS9100D certification. Vanseal, an engineered elastomer products company, based in Vandalia, IL, has been supplying products to major OEMs in the aerospace and defense market for over 50 years. Vanseal is part of a larger manufacturing group managed as VRC Technologies, which specializes in engineered elastomers and plastic products for all major industries.

Highly-engineered aircraft seal solutions help manufacturers in aerospace and military protect key equipment components from leakage and contamination – protection that improves performance, ensures safety, and optimizes the life of the assembly.

Vanseal typically manufacture seals for flight-control, bearings, dirt / dust exclusion, gear boxes, auxiliary power units, hydraulic systems, brake seals, and engine seals. Also for tail and main rotary systems.
Contact Information
Vanseal Corporation
Karl Utz
618-704-7836
Contact
https://vansealcorp.com/

