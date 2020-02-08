New Series of Guides Offer Inspiration and Advice for All Authors and Writers

Press Releases Cendrine Marrouat Press Release

Two writers with over 35 years of combined experience share invaluable advice for authors and writers of all levels.

Winnipeg, Canada, February 08, 2020 --(



Six new books are now available for authors and writers of all levels. Based on the concept of positivity and upliftment promoted by Auroras & Blossoms Poetry Journal, the digital magazine Cendrine Marrouat and David Ellis co-founded in 2019, each guide covers an essential topic, such as writing inspiration, social media marketing and strategy, and Twitter tips.



"We came up with the idea after many discussions about the state of self-publishing," says Marrouat. “For a very long time now, we have seen authors and writers complain about writer’s block and struggle to find their audiences online. As experienced writers and authors ourselves, we know that a little inspiration will often go a long way. We wanted to help make a positive difference in the writing community.”



"Writers are very focused and extremely dedicated to their craft but sometimes lose their way a little, once the writing is done and the time comes to interact with others to market their work," says Ellis. "It is important to stand out in a way that is supportive and to be attentive to the needs of others. These guides are personal, empathetic and will give writers the right attitude and mindset to make long lasting relationships with their audiences."



Within the next few months, more guides will be added to the series. All current books are available for purchase at many online bookstores, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple, and Kobo. For more information, visit https://abpoetryjournal.com/journals-workbooks.



About Cendrine Marrouat and David Ellis



Cendrine Marrouat is a photographer, poet, and the multi-genre author of 21 books. She is also the Co-Founder of Auroras & Blossoms Poetry Journal. In her 17-year career, she has worked in several fields: journalism, art criticism, translation, social media, content creation and curation, and language training.



1-204-997-0948



https://abpoetryjournal.com



