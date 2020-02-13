W2C Filing: Newest ezW2Correction from Halfpricesoft.com Eliminates Pre-Printed Red Forms

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

The 2019 version of ezW2Correction software is helping businesses cut cost by eliminating pre-printed W2 and W3 correction forms (SSA Approved). Download and test drive this software at halfpricesoft.com.

Miami, FL, February 13, 2020 --(



Another time saving feature offered in ezW2Correction is a quick data import feature that imports employee and certain W2 data from .csv file - a common format used by spreadsheet software, as well as e-file document.



“W2C and W3C pre-printed forms are no longer required with the latest ezW2Correction software from Halfpricesoft.com,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder, Dr. Ge.



Priced from only $49, (single user, paper printing version) the new W2 Form correcting software combines versatility and affordability. Try it today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.



White paper printing available and SSA approved.



The plain white paper printing feature will print all W2 and W3 correction forms on plain white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved.



PDF printing and efiling is included in the advanced version.



ezW2Correction is compatible with Windows 7, 8.1 and Windows 10 systems. Even the smallest of businesses can benefit from this easy to use W2 filing software.



Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction. Potential customers can test to ensure ezW2 meets the business needs at no risk or obligation. Download test at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.



About Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



