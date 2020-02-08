I See You - Work by Tafa and Tomo Mori

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tomo Mori Art Press Release

I See You, an exhibition of artwork by Ghanaian-native artist TAFA and Japanese-native artist Tomo Mori, will be presented from February 12 through March 8, 2020, as part of Chashama’s series of exhibitions featuring the work of immigrant artists at 340 E 64th St. in NYC. TAFA and Tomo Mori each make their home in Harlem, known for its vibrant, international, creative community.

New York, NY, February 08, 2020

February 12 - March 8, 2020

340 E 64th St. NYC

Opening Reception: Wednesday, February 12 6:30-8:30PM



I See You, an exhibition of artwork by Ghanaian-native artist TAFA and Japanese-native artist Tomo Mori, will be presented from February 12 through March 8, 2020, as part of Chashama’s series of exhibitions featuring the work of immigrant artists at 340 E 64th St. in NYC. TAFA and Tomo Mori each make their home in Harlem, known for its vibrant, international, creative community. Their artistic conversation, borne out of a nine-year-friendship, exemplifies the rich exchange of influences and perspectives offered by a diverse immigrant presence in the United States, and in particular, New York City.



Growing up in a culture where sports, music and religion were not only fused but inseparable, TAFA is known for his large scale paintings of sporting events, musical performances and other public gatherings. To him, the arena or stadium is not just a physical location - it is a communal, sacred space, and the games that take place within offer a view into the mysteries of life. His colorful oil and mixed media compositions evoke the energetic mythos of our athlete/heroes, the spectacle of their performance, and their ability to stir us to our highest levels of aspiration.



Tomo’s current work is based on the theme of connection, symbolized by her fiber installations created from handmade ropes she produces from discarded fabrics given to her by family and friends. In addition, she has created an interactive installation that allows visitors of all ages to build their own sculptures by freely arranging fabric covered boxes as blocks. In a nod to the issue of border walls, it raises the question, “What do you build when you are given power?” and offers participants an opportunity to embody a more creative and proactive response.



Their work is in conversation, offering complementary takes on connection with one another and the universal forces that bind us. As first-generation immigrants from two very different countries, their combined perspective is inherently international, opening up a dialog about family, spirit and the larger forces that collectively inspire us to build community with one another.



About TAFA

TAFA is an artist who describes his practice as meaning to “materialize the transient, the spiritual” within ordinary and commonplace social pursuits, such as organized sports. His paintings have been exhibited in Europe, Japan, Canada, South America, Africa and the US. He has won several awards, and his work has been collected by many public organizations and private collectors including the Superior Court, Washington, D.C; Barclays Bank; Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, Michigan; Shell Co., Ghana’s National Museum; Carver Federal Bank; and notable civic leaders including former President Bill Clinton, and former New York City Mayor, David Dinkins.



About Tomo Mori

Tomo Mori is a mixed media/installation artist who lives and works in New York City. With a clear future vision of herself as a visual artist since childhood, she entered the Tokyo Metropolitan High School for Music and Fine Art at age 15. Later, she pursued contemporary art in America, studying painting and experimental video/digital art at the Atlanta College of Art, graduating with a BFA in 1995. Tomo’s work has been exhibited in over 15 US and international cities. In 2014, she was selected as the New York metro area regional finalist for the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series contest with Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, and her work was exhibited at SCOPE Miami Beach. In 2016, she was commissioned to paint a mural at Columbia University's Miller Theatre. She received a permanent public art commission from MTA Art & Design, and the project was installed in 2018. For the 2019 summer season, she exhibited a 360-degree indoor mural on Governors Island.



About Chashama

Chashama supports artists by giving them space to create and present their work. Chashama was founded in 1995 in response to the lack of affordable space for emerging artists in New York to create and present their work. Since then, Chashama has activated over 80 unused properties, providing space to create and space to present to 15,000 artists. Chashama partners with property owners to repurpose unused commercial real estate into space for artists’ dreams to become reality.



The exhibition’s opening reception will take place on Wednesday, February 12th from 6:30-8:30pm, with a press preview starting at 5:45pm. An artist talk is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25th, from 6:30-8:30pm. Other scheduled events include painting, fabric collage and rope making workshops as well as a kora and djembe performance. For updates and more details, visit www.tomomoriart.com/i-see-you and www.chashama.org/i-see-you.



I See You is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with New York City Council Member Ben Kallos.



Notes

Opening Reception: Wednesday, February 12, 6:30 to 8:30pm, Press Preview from 5:45pm

Artist Talk: Tuesday, February 25, 6:30 to 8:30pm

Closing Reception: Saturday, March 7, 4 to 6pm.



Regular Gallery Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11:30am to 6:30pm

Monday to Thursday by appointment.

Please contact 917-685-5311/tomotion@gmail.com

Tomo Mori

917-685-5311



www.TomoMoriArt.com/i-see-you

www.chashama.org/i-see-you



