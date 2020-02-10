Old Port Hotel in Limassol Cyprus Awaits You to Discover Its Brand New Look

Limassol, Cyprus, February 10, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- All 23 rooms are fully renovated, equipped with a stylish and convenient bathroom (walk-in shower or bathtub in some rooms), hairdryer, flat screen satellite TV/radio, safety box, electronic door locks, free high-speed wi-fi throughout, direct dial telephone, AC heating - individually controlled, mini fridge, double glazed windows, one double bed or 2 twin beds.
The hotel management looks forward to hosting guests at the renovated facilities, offering a superior Limassol Old Town experience in a fantastic location. Treating hotel guests with the best of care remains the managements top priority.
About Old Port Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus
The Old Port Hotel is situated in one of the liveliest quarters of Limassol city centre. Located amidst the old historic town where you will experience a blend of old-meets-new. We are steps away from the Old Port and Medieval Castle and a few strolls away from popular restaurants and bars and the Limassol promenade.
Name: Kerry Chrysanthou
Address: Dimitri Mitropoulou 7-9, street 3042, Limassol Cyprus
Tel: (+357) 25-353-210
E-mail: reservations@oldporthotel.com.cy