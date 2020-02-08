Nearly One Million Female New Cancer Cases Projected by Critical Illness Insurance Association

Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

Some 912,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer according to data shared by the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance. Breast cancer will be the leading form of cancer diagnosed among women.

"The latest data from the American Cancer Society expects 912,000 new cancer cases in 2020 for women," shares Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The 2020 data was shared as part of the Association's commitment to creating heightened awareness of the importance of planning for men and women between the ages of 35 and 60.



"Cancer is definitely one of the most dreaded diseases but the fact is that most people diagnosed with cancer this year will survive," Slome explains. "What won't survive is their savings because even with the best health insurance, health conditions like cancer is a leading reason Americans are forced into bankruptcy."



Breast cancer will be the leading cancer impacting women with an estimated 276,480 new cases in 2020. According to the Association director, other cancers impacting women are those affecting the respiratory or digestive system.



The organization recently launched an awareness campaign to educate both women and men to the existence of a relatively new form of insurance that can pay a lump sum upon diagnosis. "Imagine how valuable an immediate $10,000 check would be to help pay for uncovered medical costs or just to pay your rent or mortgage while you take needed time off from work for treatments," Slome shares.



The Association will shortly relaunch their critical illness website where data regarding critical illness insurance sales, costs and claims will be posted. "I believe this is vital information for women and men between those prime ages of 35 and 60, when the risk is great and the solution is available and generally affordable," Slome adds.



