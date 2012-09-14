PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

STEM Cultivation's v2 STEM Box Reaches Production Milestone STEM Cultivation’s vertical hydroponic agri-tech platform enables leading Nevada cannabis brand to bring new products to market faster, and for less cost, compared to traditional indoor growing methods. STEM Cultivation, Inc. has emerged from stealth today to announce a breakthrough in growing... - December 12, 2019 - STEM Cultivation, Inc.

Be the Difference Foundation to Raise Money for 12 Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Be The Difference Foundation has launched its 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, an effort to provide clinical trials for 12 women battling ovarian cancer. Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign not only raises money to cover the cost of a clinical trial... - December 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

CureTalks@UCSFCancer Puts Patients at the Center, with Live and Archivable Internet Radio Talk Shows Featuring Patients, Advocates and Leading Oncology Researchers CureTalks, an internet radio and video podcasting service of TrialX, features leading physicians in conversation with patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. The University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center (HDFCCC) is the most recent institution to sign... - December 04, 2019 - TrialX

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Efforts to Establish Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Screening Coverage for TRICARE Beneficiaries The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today applauded a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers for introducing the Better and Robust Screening Today Act (H.R. 5238/ S. 2944). Led by Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)... - November 26, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Glitz and Glamour Replace the Ravages of Chemo and Cancer During a Special Showcase at SMGlobal Catwalk Courage and beauty are evident as patients model on the runway during SMGlobal Catwalk. The models, who are in the midst of surgeries, chemo, and radiation beat cancer in every step they take. - November 08, 2019 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

The Gateway Family YMCA Offers LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA A physical activity and well-being intitiative for cancer survivors. - October 29, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

EduCare Announces New Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook The 1st Edition of the Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook is now available. This book is designed to educate women about treatments for recurrent and metastatic breast cancer, while also addressing the emotions that come with this diagnosis. - October 24, 2019 - EduCare

ABISA Engaged for Southeast Asia Cancer Hospital ABISA, LLC, a leading independent healthcare consultancy, announced that the company has been engaged by a private entity to develop a strategy around building a cancer hospital in one of the countries in Southeast Asia. In addition to its longstanding U.S. client base, ABISA also has worked with clients... - October 23, 2019 - ABISA

NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

POWER Magazine for Professional Women Features Celebrities Jaclyn Smith and Suzanne Somers in Their Fall 2019 Issue Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized features celebrities, A-listers and everyday hardworking women. Their fall 2019 issue highlights cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Celebrity and A-lister Cancer Survivors Highlighted in POWER Magazine-Professional... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting

NYCBS' CEO to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American Red Cross New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue to Women Who Have Cancer and Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to feature these cancer survivors who did not allow their cancer... - September 30, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Tonia DeCosimo Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to Women Who Have Cancer and Cancer Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to showcase these cancer... - September 26, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Ladies First Breakfast Comes to Atlanta from Washington, D.C. Ladies First is an annual celebration to uplift and support women that are affected by cancer. - September 25, 2019 - I Will Survive, Inc.

AdvaMed, MITA, MDMA and a Broad Coalition of Stakeholders Urge Congress to Permanently Repeal the Medical Device Tax The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) and a broad coalition of medical innovators, physician inventors, patient groups, and others sent a letter to congressional leadership today... - September 24, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

VOS Digital Media Group Now Offering Health Content from Harvard Health Publishing Harvard Health Publishing Provides Expert Health Information and Advice. - September 24, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

A Year After the Launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana; Medical Devices, Pharma Industries in India Expected to Benefit Substantially: Whitepaper by Nexdigm (SKP) In 2017, the Indian Government introduced a National Health Policy (Ayushman Bharat or Healthy India) that aims to offer universal health coverage and provide the foundation for equitable healthcare. In this paper, SKP examines the potential of the NHPS and attempts to study the impact it creates on healthcare accessibility along with opportunities created for various stakeholders in the industry. - September 22, 2019 - SKP Group

Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Volasertib Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc (“Oncoheroes”) and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (“Boehringer Ingelheim”) have signed a worldwide, exclusive licensing agreement for volasertib, an investigational anti-cancer compound that was originally discovered and developed by Boehringer... - September 19, 2019 - Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc.

Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for Oct. 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, All Invited Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions. - September 18, 2019 - Caregiver.com, Inc.

Delta 9 Summits Presents Medical Cannabis Patient Therapies and Wellness Summit, Industry Speakers Massachusetts State Representative and Patient Advocacy Alliance Delta 9 Summits announces a First of Its Kind "Medical Cannabis-Based Therapies and Wellness" event Educating Healthcare Providers and Professionals. Hear from Mass State Rep. David LeBoeuf and Nichole Snow, Mass Patient Advocacy Alliance discuss House Bill H.3875 "An Act relative to insurance coverage of medicinal cannabis." - September 12, 2019 - Delta 9 Summits LLC

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Night of the Robots Hosted by Swedish Medical Center Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Analysis of Global Cancer Data Shines Light on Alternative Gene “switches” in Tumours Novel genomics and computational methods reveal how gene “switches” impact survival rates of cancer patients, paving the way to targeted cancer treatments. - September 08, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Names Hallie Woods Chief Operating Officer HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Black Belt Community Foundation to Honor Leader in Fight Against Cancer, Dr. Ed. Partridge The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) will honor Dr. Ed. Partridge, the former Director of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB as its Black Belt Legacy Award recipient for 2019 during its Black Belt Legacy Dinner and fundraiser on October 3, 2019 at 6pm at Birmingham’s Harbert... - September 05, 2019 - The Black Belt Community Foundation

Providence Pink Classic Golf Tournament Will Have Early Date and Time This Year After raising over $26,000 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in 2018, this year the Providence team’s keystone event will be held September 21, 2019 with a starting tee time of 8:30am. The annual fundraising 5K walk will be held on October 12, 2019 at Lake Mirror in Lakeland. - August 28, 2019 - ABD Development Company

Be The Difference Foundation Announces “Ovarian Cancer Awareness Weekend at Midwestern State University” Volleyball Team and Men’s Soccer Team Host Awareness Nights and Fundraiser to Honor Women’s Basketball Coach Noel Johnson in Her Fight Against Ovarian Cancer - August 23, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

Jeremy Mutschler Appointed Senior Marketing Director of NYCBS New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy Mutschler, an experienced marketing expert, as its Senior Director of Marketing. Mr. Mutschler will be overseeing NYCBS’ activities in marketing, advertising, promotions, events, and public relations. As... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Tina Toulon Joins NYCBS as a Physician Liaison New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly welcomes Tina Toulon, an accomplished expert in sales and relationship building, as a physician liaison to its Long Island team. Ms. Toulon will be responsible for NYCBS’ Suffolk and Nassau Counties. Toulon holds skills in collaborative selling... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Neil Foley Joins NYCBS as a Physician Liaison New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly welcomes Neil Foley, a talented and experienced pharmaceutical representative to its city team as a physician liaison. Foley will bring over 21 years of experience of pharmaceutical expertise. He will be working out of NYCBS’ Bronx, Manhattan,... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Surprise Guest, Gavin DeGraw, Performs at NYCBS’ Grand Opening New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) held a grand opening celebration for its newest treatment center in Port Jefferson Station, featuring a surprise performance by multi-platinum, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Gavin De Graw. DeGraw, who lost his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2017, spoke... - August 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

NYCBS Set to Open New 347 Treatment Center New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will announce the grand opening of its newest treatment facility, at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Located on Long Island’s scenic North Shore, the center will feature the most advanced cancer treatment on Long... - July 27, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

MITA Applauds Congressional Effort Urging Coverage for Dense Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Screening for TRICARE Beneficiaries Bipartisan group of 51 lawmakers urges TRICARE to cover DBT screening to enable more effective, less costly cancer detection. - July 23, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Be the Difference Foundation Announces Runway for Hope A Luncheon and Fashion Show Benefiting Mary Crowley Cancer Research. - July 18, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

MITA Applauds Introduction of H.R. 3772, The Medicare Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Payment Equity Act of 2019 The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), along with the Council on Radionuclides and Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc. (CORAR) and the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), today applauded Representative Scott Peters (CA-52), George Holding (NC-2) and Bobby Rush (IL-1) for... - July 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Patients, Physicians, and Industry Leaders Hold Briefing to Discuss the Importance of Expanding Access to Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), along with the Council on Radionuclides and Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc. (CORAR) and the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), today hosted a briefing on Capitol Hill with clinicians, advocates and industry representatives to... - July 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Dr. Nicole Carreau Joins New York Cancer and Blood Specialists’ Central Park Oncology Team New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) welcomes oncologist, Nicole Carreau, MD to its practice. Dr. Carreau will be practicing at 12 East 86th Street, Central Park. “I wanted to join a large, well-respected group practice,” said Dr. Carreau. “I will bring expertise in the... - July 16, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists