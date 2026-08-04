Cancer News
Discover the latest advancements in prevention, early detection, research, treatment, products and services for those affected by cancer and involved in treatment. This section includes organizations raising awareness and funds for cancer research, companies developing technology and medications for cancer treatment and legal and public policy announcements related to carcinogens and cancer care.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Hugger Mugger x Yoga Design Lab Launch Pink Series Supporting Susan G. Komen®
Yoga Design Lab Inc. and its subsidiary Hugger Mugger, are proud to announce the launch of the Pink Series, a thoughtfully designed collection of yoga and meditation accessories created to inspire movement, connection, and purpose. This special collaboration supports Susan G. Komen® Breast Cancer Foundation, one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to the fight against breast cancer. - July 02, 2026 - Hugger Mugger
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC Launches ANDA-Approved Everolimus Tablets in the U.S.
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC has launched Everolimus Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, and 10 mg in the U.S. market, following the approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in October 2025, further strengthening Novugen’s presence in a... - June 10, 2026 - Novugen
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Shuwen Lin
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Shuwen Lin, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Lin will... - June 03, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
Cal Poly Pomona Fraternity Raises Over $110,000 Towards Cancer Research
Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Chi Surpasses $110,000 in Annual Fundraising for Huntsman Cancer Institute, Eyes $1 Million Milestone - April 21, 2026 - Theta Sigma Chapter Sigma Chi
£116,062 Raised at Enchanting Midsummer Night’s Dream Ball
BOBC’s Enchanting Midsummer Night’s Dream Ball raised £116,062 to support vital breast screening equipment for Leeds Teaching Hospitals and Macclesfield NHS. Held at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel and hosted by Hugh Ferris, the evening featured expert performances, a live auction, generous raffle prizes and powerful messages from the hospitals and charity patron Dame Sarah Storey. - April 19, 2026 - Boot Out Breast Cancer
NETRF Awards 13 Research Grants to Accelerate Neuroendocrine Cancer Treatments and Cures
The Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) today announced its latest round of neuroendocrine cancer research grant recipients. The thirteen investigators receiving awards are pursuing innovative, promising research that has the potential to improve the lives of those living with neuroendocrine cancer. Funding for these thirteen grants totals $2.8 million, bringing NETRF’s all-time investment in research to nearly $43 million. - March 28, 2026 - Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF)
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
Voicebrook Announces Digital Pathology Integration with Corista, Delivering Voice-Enabled Workflow Capabilities Within the DP3 Platform
The Voicebrook-Corista integration enables hands-free slide navigation, AI interaction, and streamlined reporting for more efficient, connected pathology workflows. - March 23, 2026 - Voicebrook, Inc.
POM Health Announces Agreement with GRAIL to Offer Its Galleri® MCED Test
POM Health Systems, a cancer screening service offering oncologist-led subscription cancer screening plans, today announced that it has reached an agreement with GRAIL, Inc., to offer its Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. Under the terms of the agreement, POM will deploy the... - March 05, 2026 - POM Health Systems
I Will Survive, Inc. Highlights Veteran Leader Israel Brown and Essayon Construction Group’s Explosive Growth in Exclusive Magazine Feature
I Will Survive, Inc. is proud to feature Israel Brown, CEO of Essayon Construction Group, for his outstanding leadership, veteran service, and community impact. Brown, a decorated veteran, has led Essayon to major recognition, including Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Southeast Fastest-Growing Companies list (#119) and 2025 Cobb Chamber Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. His story is highlighted in Veteran Owned & Business Life Magazine, Issue 2. - February 24, 2026 - I Will Survive, Inc.
Local Business Owner Joins a Community of Bold Leaders Dedicated to Ending Breast Cancer
As a Susan G. Komen® VIPink Ambassador, Jason Landtroop is Raising Vital Funds to Support Research, Advocacy, Patient Care, and Education in the Fight Against Breast Cancer - February 18, 2026 - Landtroop Insurance Agency
P.O.W.E.R. Member Marcie Manfredonia to Host “Building A Cure” Fundraising Gala Benefiting the American Cancer Society
The P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) community is proud to announce that member Marcie Manfredonia, trailblazing entrepreneur and passionate cancer advocate, will be hosting the “Building A Cure” Fundraising Gala on Friday, March 13, 2026, at... - January 22, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
HairPlaceNYC Partners with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain to Bring Luxury Wigs to New York City
HairPlaceNYC announces a new partnership with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain, bringing the brand’s luxury human hair wigs and toppers to the salon effective immediately. Clients can now access FOLLEA’s premium collections with personalized consultations, custom styling, and expert care at HairPlaceNYC. - January 09, 2026 - HairPlaceNYC
St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer Raises $925,000
The nonprofit's 54th annual Men's Dinner fundraiser supports local cancer charities. - December 13, 2025 - STLMGAC
Cadre Hospice Welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, Advancing the Vision for World-Class End-of-Life Care
Cadre Hospice welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, uniting two mission-driven organizations to expand compassionate, high-touch end-of-life care across Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas. This partnership strengthens clinical excellence, enhances care delivery, and elevates the patient and family experience through shared values and a people-first approach. - December 09, 2025 - Cadre Hospice
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Launches State's First Personalized Nutrition Care Program for Cancer Patients
Cancer treatment has achieved molecular precision. Yet one fundamental barrier remains: keeping patients strong enough to complete the therapies oncologists prescribe. Up to half of cancer patients experience severe malnutrition, leading to more side effects, treatment delays, and poorer... - December 04, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New Book, “Transcending in the 21st Century,” Reveals a Groundbreaking Roadmap for Human Evolution in the Age of AI, Automation, and Social Collapse
Transcending in the 21st Century, the highly anticipated new book by technologist, researcher, and AI pioneer Alexious Fiero, has officially been released, delivering what early reviewers are calling “the first manual for surviving the modern world.” Part memoir, part scientific... - December 02, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
Coffee, Cake and Care: Boot Out Breast Cancer’s Morning of Connection, Compassion and Community Continues
Following the success of the first Coffee, Cake and Care morning, Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC) once again brought together laughter, empathy, and togetherness, this time at Leigh Cricket Club. - December 01, 2025 - Boot Out Breast Cancer
EndoSoft Pty Ltd., Achieves Integration with the Australian Government’s National Cancer Screening Register
EndoSoft, a leading healthcare IT and software company, proudly announces their partnership with the Australian government’s National Cancer Screening Register (NCSR). The NCSR is designed to streamline and enhance the effectiveness of the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program (NBCSP) and... - November 16, 2025 - EndoSoft, LLC.
Dean’s 4,000+ Mile Seaside Shenanigans Complete - A Journey of Determination, Kindness and Heart for Boot Out Breast Cancer
After weeks on the road, Dean Lambert, also known for his channel Monkey Dix Adventures on YouTube, has successfully completed his epic over 4,000-mile “Seaside Shenanigans” ride around the UK coastline - all in support of Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC). Riding his trusty Honda CT125,... - November 15, 2025 - Boot Out Breast Cancer
Empact Health Consulting Launches to Redefine Healthcare Leadership with Compassion and Operational Excellence
Empact Health Consulting, a division of BFG Brown Financial Group, has launched to redefine healthcare leadership by combining strategic insight with compassion. The firm partners with hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations to strengthen culture, streamline operations, and enhance both employee well-being and patient outcomes. Founder Shawn T. Brown stated that Empact aims to “ensure compassion and efficiency coexist in every aspect of healthcare delivery. - November 13, 2025 - Empact Health Consulting
Cancer Prevention Nanomedicine Platform Advances Toward Preclinical Development Phase
Elixira, a Swedish nanomedicine innovation designed to function as an artificial immune system for lifelong cancer prevention, is preparing for the preclinical development phase — marking a key milestone toward the world’s first preventive nanomedicine platform. The company has now... - October 19, 2025 - Elixira
Safe and Welcoming Space Set Up for Breast Cancer Patients
People affected by breast cancer have been invited to join a support event at Regent Park Golf Club. - October 12, 2025 - Boot Out Breast Cancer
Local Community Raises £18,000 for Charity at Sharad Purnima Garba
Boot Out Breast Cancer is proud to announce that it has received a generous donation of £6,000 thanks to the success of this year’s Sharad Purnima Garba, held on Saturday 4 October 2025 at Memory Lane Function & Banquet Hall, Bolton. - October 12, 2025 - Boot Out Breast Cancer
Voicebrook and PathPresenter Partner to Bring Speech-Enabled Reporting to Digital Pathology
Voicebrook and PathPresenter announce a seamless integration that unites digital slide review with speech-enabled reporting, streamlining pathology workflows for greater efficiency, consistency, and patient care. - October 08, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook Partners with PathAI to Deliver Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology Reporting
Voicebrook's integration with PathAI creates a voice-enabled digital pathology workflow that unites slide review and reporting for greater efficiency and accuracy. - October 06, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Pennington Biomedical Researchers Find Severe Obesity Associated with Reduced Prevalence of Recommended Cancer Screenings
Researchers examined cancer screening data from more than 2 million study participants. - September 27, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Cannonball Run 2025 and The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation Unite to Drive Positive Change
The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation (JRHEF) joins Cannonball Run 2025, uniting the thrill of the 2,200-km rally with a mission to fight ovarian cancer through early detection, AI-powered clinical trial navigation, and research support. Team JRHEF will drive Joan’s Jaguar F-Type from Bar Harbor to Nashville, raising awareness at every stop. Together, JRHEF and Cannonball Run spotlight hope, unity, and impact. - September 26, 2025 - The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation
Voicebrook to Showcase Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology at PathVisions 2025
Visit Voicebrook at Booth 210 to experience VoiceOver PRO, SynoptIQ eCP, and the industry’s first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution. - September 23, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Boot Out Breast Cancer Ball: A Parisian Affair Raising £73,000 for Breast Cancer Equipment for NHS Hospitals
Boot Out Breast Cancer hosted a Parisian-themed charity gala on the evening of 7 September 2024 at the iconic Kimpton Clocktower Hotel, Manchester. The event, attended by hundreds of guests, featured a night of Parisian glamour, entertainment, and overwhelming generosity, raising an incredible... - September 21, 2025 - Boot Out Breast Cancer
Voicebrook and Gestalt Diagnostics Announce Seamless Integration to Enhance Pathology Workflows
Voicebrook's integration with Gestalt represents the industry's first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution. - September 17, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook to Showcase Innovative Pathology Reporting Solutions at CAP25 Annual Meeting
Visit Voicebrook at Booth 316 in the Exhibit Hall during CAP25 to see demonstrations of VoiceOver PRO & SynoptIQ eCP. - September 10, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
National Brain Tumor Society Appoints Renowned Pediatric Oncologist as Chief Scientific Officer
National Brain Tumor Society names leading pediatric cancer expert, Dr. Susan Blaney, as new Chief Scientific Officer. - September 08, 2025 - National Brain Tumor Society
Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition. - September 07, 2025 - Logics MD
ORL Introduces Natural Oral Care Kit Designed to Ease Dry Mouth and Oral Discomfort in GLP-1 and Cancer Treatment Patients
ORL, a leader in fluoride-free, non-toxic oral care, is proud to announce a line of natural products uniquely designed to protect and restore oral health—especially for those facing health challenges, such as chemotherapy, radiation, or the side effects of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. As the popularity of GLP-1 medications continues to rise, many users are reporting unexpected oral health issues—often referred to as "Ozempic mouth." ORL helps rebalance the mouth's natural environment. - September 04, 2025 - ORL
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Member Marcie Manfredonia Joins Forces with American Cancer Society at Annual Fundraiser
Driven by a personal mission to honor and support women facing breast cancer, P.O.W.E.R. member Marcie Manfredonia, will join the American Cancer Society (ACS) in hosting its annual fundraising gala on Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Surf Club on The Sound in New Rochelle, New... - August 22, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Jung-In Yang to Its Elmhurst Office
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jung-In Yang, MD, a dedicated Medical Oncologist and Internist, to its practice in Elmhurst. Dr. Yang will be practicing at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373. “Dr. Yang’s expertise in... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Dr. Fauzia Paracha Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Fauzia Paracha, MD. Dr. Paracha will see patients at 1200 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550. With over 20 years of experience treating cancer patients, Dr. Paracha is... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Dr. Guo... - August 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New Book Redefines Human Aging as an Upgradeable Operating System
A groundbreaking new book, "Quantum Superhuman™ Telomerase Edition" by Alexious Fiero, redefines aging as an upgradeable biological signal. Blending quantum biology, coherence science, and regenerative tech, the book introduces a revolutionary framework for human evolution through cellular mastery, telomerase intelligence, and conscious longevity. - July 28, 2025 - PeachWiz, Inc.
New Analysis Shows 80% of Health Professionals Receive Questions About Environmental Impacts on Childhood Cancer Survivorship Rates—Only 25% Feel Comfortable Responding
Experts with the Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Units (PEHSU) Childhood Cancer and the Environment Program have published a new analysis that shows that 80% of oncology team members from a major pediatric cancer hospital in the United States receive questions about environmental impacts... - July 17, 2025 - PEHSU
Liminatus Pharma Charts Dual-Front Attack on Cancer with IBA101
Next-generation CD47 inhibitor advances toward human trials in U.S. and Korea, with the prospect of safer, more potent immunotherapy. Since its Nasdaq debut earlier this year, Liminatus Pharma has been preparing to redefine the immune-oncology landscape with IBA101, a novel CD47 checkpoint... - June 24, 2025 - Liminatus Pharma, Inc
MiglioreLaw Sees Drastic Increase in PFAS-Contaminated Water Cases on Long Island
MiglioreLaw is now accepting cases from Long Island residents diagnosed with Kidney, Testicular, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis due to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. As local PFAS levels rise and awareness grows, the firm urges affected individuals to seek accountability. - June 24, 2025 - Rudolph FX Migliore PC
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens State-of-the-Art Cancer Center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
New Facility Brings Advanced, Comprehensive Oncology Care to 210 East 86th Street - June 18, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists