Malak Jewelers in Charlotte, NC is a Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Collection Partner

Forevermark applies a rigorous standard in selecting it’s trusted authorized jewelers, with less than 500 stores authorized to sell Forevermark diamonds out of the 64,000 jewelry stores in the United States. Malak Jewelers is proud to be one of the few retailers in the Carolinas with the honor of offering both the Forevermark Black Label and Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Collections.

The Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Collection represents the pinnacle of quality, containing some of the most exquisite diamonds in the world. Every year, only a select number of Exceptional Diamonds are discovered. They are kept separate from other diamonds from the very first moment they are unearthed – their carat weight of at least three carats, though many are much larger, and singular beauty instantly set them apart as truly remarkable. Each Forevermark Exceptional Diamond is accompanied by its own bespoke book, which documents key milestones and photography of the diamond’s journey. Malak Jewelers is honored to be one of two companies in Charlotte, NC to offer the Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Collection.



Forevermark acknowledges its top achieving jewelers throughout the country each year. Asaad Malak is proud to be inducted into the Carat Club, and is the only member in North and South Carolina with this prestigious distinction.



The Forevermark Black Label Collection includes five shapes, each cut with supreme symmetry to unleash the dazzling light of a Forevermark diamond. As one of the Southeast's largest diamond importers, Malak Jewelers is proud to be the only jeweler in Charlotte, North Carolina to offer the full Black Label Collection.