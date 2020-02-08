Things From Another World Announces Eisner Week Events, Can’t Miss Creator Signing, and Charity Initiatives to Support Comics Education

Press Releases Things From Another World Press Release

Events and charity initiatives to occur in the month of March.

Will Eisner Week is an annual celebration in the first week of March, promoting comics, graphic novel literacy, free speech, and the legacy of Will Eisner and other comic creators.



“Will Eisner was a friend and mentor,” said Mike Richardson, President and CEO of Things From Another World. “His contribution to the art form we love has been ubiquitous, and his legacy is not only found in the works he created, but also in the works of those that he inspired to dedicate their lives to comics and graphic novels.”



The Eisner Week events will start with sales and giveaways at all Things From Another World stores March 1-6, focusing on both Will Eisner’s works, and Eisner Award winning works.



March 7, at the Portland TFAW location, a can’t-miss signing will take place from 3-6PM, followed by an 80s themed after-party with free food, free drinks (including free beer for guests 21 and over), and a live DJ.



The TFAW Eisner Week signing will include several Eisner Award winners and nominees, with Brian Michael Bendis, Steve Lieber, Michael Avon Oeming, Matt Wagner, and Nick Derington currently announced. (For more information on the signing or after-party, follow the event page on Facebook.)



“We wanted Eisner Week to be a special time for his fans, but we also wanted to give back to the community that we have been a part of these past 40 years,” said Richardson. “That’s why we’re extending Will Eisner Week over the entire month of March and, in partnership with Portland State University, helping to raise money supporting the education of future comic writers and artists.”



To achieve this, during the month of March all Oregon TFAW locations will be accepting donations to help fund the comics education program at PSU.



In addition, Things From Another World is working with a number of well-known comic artists to create exclusive, limited edition charity prints that will be available for sale during the month of March in the Oregon stores, and on TFAW.com, with profits going to fund the comics education program.



