Big Trees Inc. Helps a Couple with a Screening Project for Their Island Home

Big Trees Inc. was recently contacted by a couple who needed privacy screening on their property on an island.

Snohomish, WA, February 08, 2020 --(



The couple’s neighbors had built a very large home next to their property, and the couple wanted more privacy. Big Trees’ large tree nursery and installation crews had what was needed to reestablish the privacy to their island home.



The couple contacted Big Trees in November to begin discussions about what trees might work for their situation and budget. In addition, there was a ferry Big Trees needed to use in order to access the property, adding complications to the delivery of the trees. Ultimately, two 20-foot tall Excelsa trees weighing 2500 pounds each were chosen, along with a few other trees. On the agreed upon date, Big Trees’ crews left the nursery in the pre-loaded truck at 5:30am to make the best traffic time and to be in coordination with the tides of the ferry that day. Once the crews successfully arrived at the couple’s home, the large Excelsa Cedars were installed in the proposed locations and the assorted Vine Maples were installed in other locations around the property.



Todd Holmes, Operations Manager at Big Trees said, “There are some projects that are so remote, the planning is accomplished by way of measurements and emailed photos and information. Things can be accomplished through so many digital means these days, but on a long trip out of town and across the water, it’s exciting when everything has gone according to plan.”



Snohomish, WA, February 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Big Trees Inc. (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was recently contacted by a couple who needed privacy screening on their property on an island.

The couple's neighbors had built a very large home next to their property, and the couple wanted more privacy. Big Trees' large tree nursery and installation crews had what was needed to reestablish the privacy to their island home.

The couple contacted Big Trees in November to begin discussions about what trees might work for their situation and budget. In addition, there was a ferry Big Trees needed to use in order to access the property, adding complications to the delivery of the trees. Ultimately, two 20-foot tall Excelsa trees weighing 2500 pounds each were chosen, along with a few other trees. On the agreed upon date, Big Trees' crews left the nursery in the pre-loaded truck at 5:30am to make the best traffic time and to be in coordination with the tides of the ferry that day. Once the crews successfully arrived at the couple's home, the large Excelsa Cedars were installed in the proposed locations and the assorted Vine Maples were installed in other locations around the property.

Todd Holmes, Operations Manager at Big Trees said, "There are some projects that are so remote, the planning is accomplished by way of measurements and emailed photos and information. Things can be accomplished through so many digital means these days, but on a long trip out of town and across the water, it's exciting when everything has gone according to plan."

Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700.

Contact Information
Big Tree Supply Inc.
Nancy Penrose
661-441-2429
bigtreesupply.com

Nancy Penrose

661-441-2429



bigtreesupply.com



