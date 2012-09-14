PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Seattle Company Transplant Large Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to help an iconic Seattle company transplant some large trees as part of the company’s relocation of their headquarters. - November 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Groundbreaking on The Metairie Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips from Nova USA Accommodate the Natural Swelling & Contraction of Wood Siding ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA

Big Trees Inc. Successfully Transplants Four Fruit Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to look into a construction project on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound. - October 08, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pool Removal Contractor Lists Top Questions to Ask Before Pool Removal Dirt Connections, a pool removal contractor, recently released a detailed blog listing the top questions to ask before a pool removal. While some homeowners may feel that their pool is a worthwhile investment, others are finding keeping their pool is costly. Homeowners who have a pool often find that... - September 21, 2019 - Dirt Connections

Northern VA Land Grading Contractor Discusses Fixing Yard Drainage Dirt Connections, a Northern Virginia land grading contractor, recently released a step-by-step guide discussing how to fix water drainage problems in your yard. Fixing water drainage will prevent future problems in your yard and save you money in the long term. Water drainage is due to a number of... - September 12, 2019 - Dirt Connections

AAA Tree Service Gets Long Island Ready for the 2019 Hurricane Season Leading provider of tree services and landscaping, AAA Tree Service, gets prepared for the hurricane season in New York with a wide range of emergency tree removal services. - September 02, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Construction Equipment Operator's Bum Knee "Just Perfect" After Stem Cell Therapy Provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

These Black Modern Cabins from sheet/rockLA Are Redefining the Big Bear Experience So long carved bears and log cabins: modernity and minimalism arrive at Big Bear Lake, California via Colorado Lodge. - August 15, 2019 - sheet/rockLA

Big Trees Inc. Installs Large Japanese Maple for Client Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, helped install a large Japanese Maple into a landscape for their clients under short notice, and the project went off without a hitch. Big Trees was approached by their clients asking for help with a special, new specimen... - August 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

New Study Shows That Bug Bombs Are Ineffective; Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Other Effective Solutions for Pest Control Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations. Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide shoots... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Maryland Fill Dirt Contractor Answers What is Screened Fill Dirt A Maryland fill dirt contractor at Dirt Connections recently released a blog answering the question "What is screened fill dirt?" While unscreened fill dirt is useful in some instances, screened fill dirt may be preferred in many others. Fill dirt is often used to fill in holes, grade land,... - August 03, 2019 - Dirt Connections

Northern VA Land Grading Contractor Discusses How to Level a Yard Dirt Connections, a Northern VA land grading contractor, recently released a step-by-step guide discussing how to level a yard. - July 25, 2019 - Dirt Connections

Big Trees Inc. Helps Transplant Large Palm Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was approached by a new client and was asked to help with a transplanting project involving a number of large palm trees. - July 19, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

AAA Tree Service Keeping Long Island Safe from Strong Storms One Tree Removal at a Time Leading tree removal services provider AAA Tree Service continues to help keep Long Island safe by removing dangerous trees after deadly storm hits Suffolk County areas. - July 05, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders

Going Global - Detroit: A Historic Real Estate Event For the first time in history, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), is coming to Michigan. Special guest speaker is FIABCI World President, Mr. Walid Moussa.. - July 03, 2019 - Global Real Estate Consulting LLC

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Parker CO Lawn Care Yard Garden Maintenance Best Service Award Announced BestYard.com wins 2019 best lawn garden maintenance company award for 11 consecutive years. - June 09, 2019 - Bestyard.com

Big Trees Inc. Transplanted Large Fruit Trees in Central Washington Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was asked to come to Central Washington and transplant a number of large fruit trees from an apple growing property, to the owner's property a few miles down the road. - June 09, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

New York Long Island Tree Service is Fully Equipped and Prepared for Emergency Tree Removal When Strong Winds Take Down Trees This Year 2019 The company has the crew fully loaded and ready to remove trees from the road when wind storms knock them down and cause problems for residents. - June 04, 2019 - New York Long Island Tree Service

Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain Provides Longest-Lasting, Natural Finish for Hardwoods & Softwoods Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain was specifically-designed to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture, while creating a naturally durable finish with exceptional color stability. Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and... - May 30, 2019 - Nova USA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty Partners with iBUY® Leading Provider of Real Estate Solutions. iBUY® Provides 72 Hour Cash Offers for Homes. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty is, of course, a leading name in the real estate market in and around North Dakota, offering homebuyers and sellers a wide range of solutions to ease the process of acquisitions and sales. In line with the company’s goal of making it even easier for... - May 24, 2019 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty

Lampkin Foundation Calls for Volunteers for June 1 Tree Planting Event Join D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation volunteers and its community partners as it holds its second neighborhood tree planting event Saturday, June 1, 2019. This year’s event will take place at Ontario’s Veterans Memorial Park located on Grove and D St. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested in lending a hand can drop in anytime that morning. - May 23, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

AAA Tree Service, a Local and Loyal Company to Long Island, is Tirelessly Removing Dangerous Trees Out of the Way The company has employed its manpower for the removal of dangerous trees that can fall on roads during wind storms and block traffic or cause serious injuries among nearby residents. - May 21, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Named a Distributor for Baseline Irrigation Control Systems Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

JDH Decks & Fences Opens New ActiveYards® Showroom in Savannah, GA JDH Decks & Fences, a Georgia-based ActiveYards® Dealer, opened a new location in Savannah, Georgia. The opening of this showroom is a much-welcomed addition to the market, fulfilling the needs of their continually growing customer base including home and business owners, and contractors alike. This... - May 08, 2019 - ActiveYards

May is Deck Safety Month® During Deck Safety Month® and throughout the year, homeowners can take advantage of resources and tools from the North American Decking and Railing Association to ensure the security and longevity of their decks. - May 01, 2019 - The North American Deck and Railing Association

Fence Company Franchise Earns Both Local and National Recognition Superior Fence & Rail has experienced unrivaled success in the fence industry and with its recent expansion, is the first successful fence franchise in the country. - April 19, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

BestYard.com in Parker, CO Recognized for Landscape Innovation by the Association of Landscape Contractors of Colorado BestYard.com won the 2019 Association of Landscape Contractor’s Annual ELITE Award for Innovation. - April 14, 2019 - Bestyard.com

Big Trees Inc. Saves and Transplants 26 Trees from Construction Site Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted to save and transplant a number of trees in the footprint of a new major construction effort. There were 37 trees in total that were slated to be relocated during a construction project at a local community... - April 06, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Gosha Greens Supplies Plants to New iHeartRadio Building The plant buyer sourced local copperleaf and other plants for the uniquely designed radio headquarters project. - April 06, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Nursery The newly developed nursery offers increased plant material availability to Gosha Greens’ customers. - March 25, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Chosewood Blows Up Edible Neighborhood The identity of Chosewood is blooming as the BeltLine development grows nearer. Atlanta has seen the BeltLine alter how people think about transportation and outdoor culture. Edible Neighborhood is changing the perception of how and where food can be harvested while adding value to community spaces in the city of Atlanta. - March 23, 2019 - Beltwood Property Management

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

PLANTZ Delivers Nationwide PLANTZ, a Tampa-based plant sales and leasing company, has successfully delivered quality indoor foliage plants to customers in each of the lower 48 states, Alaska, and Washington, DC. With a recent shipment to a customer in Wyoming, PLANTZ hit this important milestone in its quest to become the nation’s... - March 11, 2019 - Plantz

Big Trees Inc. Helps Relocate a Large Japanese Maple Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was asked to help relocate a large Japanese Maple tree for a group of residents involved in a local school remodel. The tree had a long standing heritage at the entrance to the school. When the school started its remodeling... - March 05, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Stein Tree Earns Permit to Work in Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine Areas Stein Tree Service announces that they are permitted to work in all spotted lanternfly quarantine areas of Pennsylvania and Delaware. Stein, who has on staff certified arborists and other tree care specialists, already holds a certification to treat for the destructive emerald ash borer and now has... - March 05, 2019 - Stein Tree Service

Maryland Fill Dirt Procedures Listed by Baltimore Fill Dirt Contractor The Baltimore fill dirt contractor at Dirt Connections released a blog outlining the steps that homeowners should take before receiving a delivery of Maryland fill dirt. - February 22, 2019 - Dirt Connections

StruXure Outdoor Announces New Product Feature: StruXure Vanish Just in time for IBS 2019, StruXure Outdoor unveils the Vanish, a universally compatible component, the first of its kind, that will hide any motorized screen system within a StruXure pergola. - February 19, 2019 - StruXure Outdoor

Superior Fence & Rail Marks Nine and First in North Carolina with Newest Raleigh Fence Company Franchise Fence supply and fence installation contractor to open ninth fence franchise location, with service to Raleigh-Durham and surrounding areas. - February 02, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail Expands to Panhandle with Pensacola Fence Company Franchise Fence supply and fence installation contractor to open eighth fence franchise location, service to Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and surrounding counties. - January 25, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Gosha Greens Announces New Website Launch The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors insight into the benefits of working with a plant buyer, along with gorgeous plant photos and valuable blog posts. - January 24, 2019 - Gosha Greens