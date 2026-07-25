PMA Fence Builders marks 10 years of service in Durham, NC. Founded in 2014 by Pascual Mendoza and now run with his son Christian, the company has earned a reputation for quality and affordability. Grateful for their customers’ trust, Pascual reaffirms their mission to build long-lasting fences with a 1-year workmanship warranty. PMA is excited to continue serving The Triangle with expert fencing services for years to come. - August 21, 2024 - PMA Fence Builders