Landscaping & Gardening News
Unearth news about landscaping and gardening for residential and commercial purposes with emphasis on companies manufacturing products, providing services and creating resources for exterior spaces. Information includes events, organizations, research, contracts and retailers of interest to gardeners and landscapers.
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
Arundel Tree Service Continues to Grow and Service the Area with Pride - Since 1999, 30 Years of Reliable Professional Tree Care
Arundel Tree Service continues to grow and service the Anne Arundel County Maryland Area with pride - Since 1999, 30 years of reliability. - June 12, 2026 - Arundel Tree Service
BladesDirect.net Expands Outdoor Living Product Line with Tru-Scapes® Premium Landscape Lighting Solutions
BladesDirect.net, a leading online supplier of professional construction, hardscape, and contractor equipment, is proud to announce the addition of Tru-Scapes® Outdoor Lighting Products to its growing catalog of premium outdoor living and hardscape solutions. The expansion allows contractors,... - June 02, 2026 - BladesDirect.net
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Free Toolkit to Help Local Officials Expand Fresh Food Access Using What Communities Already Grow
Across the United States, an estimated 62 million home and community gardeners grow more fruits and vegetables than they can use, while at the same time thousands of food pantries struggle to provide fresh produce to the families they serve. A new free toolkit from AmpleHarvest.org aims to help... - May 12, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Goldie's Pest Control Launches In2Care Mosquito Stations Across Mid-Missouri
Columbia-based Goldie's Pest Control has launched In2Care mosquito stations across seven mid-Missouri counties. Unlike sprays, the system uses mosquitoes themselves to carry larvicide back to hidden breeding sites. - May 08, 2026 - Goldie's Pest Control
KRC Rock Announces Grand Opening of Perris Location, Expanding 42-Year Legacy Into the Inland Empire
KRC Rock, a long-established Southern California supplier of natural stone, boulders, and landscape and hardscape materials, is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Perris, California. The yard officially opened to the public on Friday, May 1, 2026, marking the company’s expansion into the Inland Empire. - May 04, 2026 - KRC Rock Inc.
BladesDirect.net Expands Product Offering to Include EverFlow Epoxy Solutions
BladesDirect.net has expanded its product lineup by adding EverFlow Epoxy solutions. The addition introduces epoxy materials used for structural bonding, crack repair, anchoring, and surface protection, complementing the company’s existing range of cutting and surface preparation tools. This move reflects a broader effort to support construction professionals with materials that enhance durability and performance across various project applications. - April 20, 2026 - BladesDirect.net
East Quogue Grill Cleaning Company Reports Record Bookings Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills
Luxury property managers scrambling to get rental homes guest-ready for championship week driving unprecedented pre-season surge. - April 18, 2026 - Grillhampton
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Plant for Hunger Month and Harvest for Hunger Month
New National Observances Unite the Gardening Industry Around America’s Hunger Crisis — at No Cost to Participants - March 30, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Turf Tek Expands, Names Bethpage Athletic Director John Franchi to Business Development Role
Franchi joins Turf Tek as the company expands its outdoor and synthetic turf solutions. - March 17, 2026 - Turf Tek
Akehurst Landscape Service Celebrates 150 Years of Service, Innovation, and Community Impact
Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. has served a discerning clientele for over 150 years, providing commercial grounds maintenance, landscaping, and snow and ice removal. Family‑owned and operated for six generations, the company delivers exceptional quality, expertise, and integrity using the best materials, modern techniques, expert knowledge, and state‑of‑the‑art equipment. - March 16, 2026 - Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc.
Perfect Patch Landscaping Brings High-Quality Lawn Care and Outdoor Design to Local Residents
Perfect Patch Landscaping is proud to provide professional landscaping and lawn care services designed to improve the beauty and health of residential and commercial outdoor spaces. From lawn maintenance and yard cleanups to landscape improvements, the company focuses on reliable service, quality results, and helping customers create clean, well-maintained properties they can enjoy year-round. - March 10, 2026 - Perfect Patch Landscaping
Cedar Mulch Depot Starts Direct to Customer Mulch Delivery
Starting immediately customers can order cedar mulch and nuggets straight from the web and delivered right to their home or job site. - March 01, 2026 - Cedar Mulch Depot
MCS Austin Expands Outdoor Comfort and Insect Control Solutions for Restaurants and Hospitality Venues Across Austin and Central Texas
As restaurants and hospitality venues across Austin, the Hill Country, and Central Texas continue to invest in outdoor dining and guest experiences, MCS Austin announced an expansion of its outdoor comfort and patio solutions to meet growing demand for heat relief, fly control, and comprehensive... - February 19, 2026 - MCS Mosquito Control Systems
Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado
Veteran-Owned Austin Construction Firm Wins Two Prestigious NARI Awards for Luxury Remodeling Excellence
A locally-owned Austin home-remodeling company has announced its latest milestone, highlighting recent project successes that supports Austin areas growing demand for quality home upgrades. The release showcases the company’s awards, commitment to craftsmanship, customer experience, and community-centered service—reinforcing its role as a trusted remodeling partner for Austin-area homeowners. - February 05, 2026 - Absolute Design Build
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Timeless Pools Strengthens Commitment to The Woodlands Community Through Chamber Membership
Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is strengthening its commitment to The Woodlands community through active involvement with the The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Since joining the Chamber last June, the company has focused on educating homeowners by hosting seminars that explain both the pool-building process and options for renovating existing outdoor spaces. These efforts reflect Timeless Pools’ emphasis on professionalism, transparency, and long-term community engagement. - February 04, 2026 - Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
NativePlants.us Launches as a Premier Online Native Plant Nursery for Spring 2026 Season
NativePlants.us is proud to announce its official launch as a new, specialized online plant nursery dedicated entirely to high-quality native plants. Just in time for the Spring 2026 planting season, the company opens its digital doors with a mission rooted in restoration, sustainability, and... - December 12, 2025 - Native Plants
New Black Friday Specials At Bladesdirect.net
BladesDirect.net has announced the release of its 2025 Black Friday specials, reporting notable price adjustments across several categories of construction equipment and materials. The seasonal update includes reduced pricing on Wacker Neuson and Bartell compactors, Husqvarna saws, and a range of... - November 30, 2025 - BladesDirect.net
Nashville Lavender Pioneer Gigi de Lugo Secures Majority Ownership of Permanent Farm in Joelton, Tennessee
Gigi de Lugo, the visionary Southern lavender horticulturist and founder of Gigi’s Lavender Nursery & Farm, today announces that she has strengthened her long-term control of the farm’s permanent home in Joelton, Tennessee, through the recent acquisition of additional member shares in Joelton Farm, LLC. As Managing Member, Gigi now holds an 80% majority beneficial ownership interest in the property on which her acclaimed lavender nursery and farm operate. - November 20, 2025 - TLx The Lavender Exchange
Kaydoh Launches KayClips, Letting Real Estate Agents Send Personalized Videos with Built-In Lead Capture
Kaydoh, the invite-only real-estate marketing platform, announces KayClips™, a new built-in video feature that empowers agents to record, upload, and share personalized videos directly inside the Kaydoh app. With built-in lead-capture tools and mobile flexibility, KayClips helps agents connect authentically, showcase listings, and follow up with clients faster than ever. - November 18, 2025 - Kaydoh
Texarkana Tree Service and Trimming Marks Milestone Achievement in Tree Care Across TX and AR
Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming marks a decade of expert, safe, and sustainable tree care across TX/AR. Family-owned with 24/7 emergency response, over 2,000 completed jobs, and zero damage claims. - November 16, 2025 - Texarkana Tree Service and Trimming
Asheboro Tree Service Celebrates Over a Decade of Excellence in Professional Tree Care in North Carolina
Asheboro Tree Service, an ISA-certified leader, celebrates over a decade of expert tree care in Asheboro, NC. Specializing in safe removals, pruning, and 24/7 service, they enhance landscapes and strengthen community trust through dedicated care. - October 29, 2025 - Asheboro Tree Service
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
GreenwoodNursery.com Unveils Premium Fruit Collection: Rare Strawberry Varieties, Robust Berries, and Muscadine Vines Ready to Plant Now
GreenwoodNursery.com, a leading online supplier of quality nursery stock, today announced the availability of a premium selection of container-grown fruit plants for immediate shipment, offering gardeners the fastest path to a bountiful harvest. - October 21, 2025 - Greenwood Nursery
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Executive Promotion
Nick Bramblett Appointed Chief Operating Officer of 3PG Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Strategic Expansion
Gloria G. Palmer, CPA / COO Elevated to Co-Founder and President of New Business Unit: Source Expert Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
A MOVING BLOG Invites Real Estate Companies, Agents, and Realtors to Share Their Expertise
MOVING BLOG, a go-to source for moving tips and home lifestyle advice, invites real estate companies, agents, and realtors to submit guest articles. Share insights on market trends, buying/selling tips, neighborhood guides, leasing, staging, or advice for first-time buyers and business owners. Reach readers planning a move. - July 21, 2025 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
Durante Equipment Opens Second South Florida Location in Lake Worth, Expanding Service to Palm Beach County
Durante Equipment, Florida's most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier, is proud to announce the grand opening of their second location in South Florida. Strategically located at 3285 S. Military Trail in Lake Worth, the new store expands Durante Equipment's reach into Palm Beach... - July 16, 2025 - Durante Equipment
Blades Direct Announces That They Will Distribute HIDE Skimmer Lids, Expanding Outdoor Product Offerings Nationwide
Blades Direct, a supplier of construction tools and equipment, announces that it will now distribute HIDE Skimmer Lids, the innovator behind flush-fitting skimmer covers and landscape lids. Through this distribution channel, Blades Direct (https://bladesdirect.net/) will now offer HIDE’s... - June 29, 2025 - BladesDirect.net
Nicolock Unveils New Design Studios: a Destination for Desiging Outdoor Living Spaces
Nicolock launches Design Studios for immersive outdoor living design. See, touch, and compare products with expert help. First location opens Huntington May '25. - April 22, 2025 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Landscape Development, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of New Bakersfield Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Landscape Development, Inc. has opened a new 12,000 sq. ft. office in Bakersfield at 7415 Meany Ave., supporting Construction and Design Studios divisions. A ribbon cutting will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 4:00 PM with Mayor Karen Goh and local leaders attending. The event is open to the public and media. - April 18, 2025 - Landscape Development, Inc.
Weiss Property Management Celebrates Two Decades of Excellence in Comprehensive Property Solutions Across Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region
Weiss Property Management, a leading provider of integrated property maintenance services in Michigan, marks 20 years of operational excellence serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Bay City, the company has... - April 18, 2025 - Weiss Property Management
Liquid 208 Announces Grand Opening, Bringing 30+ Years of Expertise in Landscape and Pest Services to the Treasure Valley
Liquid 208 proudly announces its grand opening, bringing over 30 years of combined expertise in landscape and pest services to the Treasure Valley. Founded by industry veterans Richard Parker and Mitch Guiberson, the company is committed to elevating outdoor spaces with superior craftsmanship, high-quality products, and innovative solutions. Offering a full range of services, Liquid 208 sets a new industry standard with its client-focused, detail-driven approach. - April 03, 2025 - Liquid 208 LLC.
Junk Shot Expands to North Dallas, Bringing Tech-Enabled Junk Removal to DFW
Junk Shot, a national junk removal franchise with 26 locations across the U.S., has opened its newest location in North Dallas under the ownership of local residents The Quinton Brothers, Eli and Josh, along with their wives Lydia and Clara. The company specializes in app-based scheduling and... - March 28, 2025 - Junk Shot App
GM Lighting Branches Out with Irradiar Landscape Lighting
GM Lighting introduces Irradiar™ Landscape, a premium line of outdoor lighting fixtures designed for versatility and durability. Inspired by “radiance” and “irradiate,” the name reflects the brilliance of the collection, which includes spotlights, floods, pathway, and underwater fixtures. Made with solid brass and powered by LED lamps and transformers, Irradiar offers quality and reliability. With GM Lighting’s strong reputation, it’s set to become a go-to choice for outdoor illumination. - February 20, 2025 - GM Lighting
EXACO to Showcase Premium European Greenhouses at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival
EXACO, a national distributor of high-quality European greenhouses, pavilions, outdoor structures, and garden products, is excited to display the latest greenhouse models at the prestigious Northwest Flower & Garden Festival in Seattle from February 19-23, 2025. - February 17, 2025 - Exaco
Blades Direct Reviews and Bladesdirect.net now offers Perma-Edge
Blades Direct "blades direct reviews," BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of diamond blade", saws, and saw blades as well as all tools for masonry and hardscaping, is pleased to announce that they now offer Perma-Edge. - January 09, 2025 - BladesDirect.net
The 1776® Community Completes Land Development at Moore, South Carolina Location
Patriotic Community Near Greenville to Open Lot Reservations for 58 New Homes - November 04, 2024 - 1776 Community
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson Named a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Theresa Tremmel-Anderson of Sussex, Wisconsin, was named a woman of the month for September 2024 for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of trucking. She will be included in the fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated... - October 22, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper Announce Sales Team Consolidation to Strengthen Dealer Support and Efficiency
Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper are pleased to announce the consolidation of their sales teams, effective January 1, 2025. This strategic initiative will streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and provide superior support to dealers and customers across all three brands. - October 18, 2024 - Bush Hog
SENIX Tools Wins a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award
YAT USA Inc. | SENIX Tools received a prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award for the CSPX6-M X6 60V Pole Saw. A distinguished panel of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals, has completed the vote tally for the world's most innovative... - September 16, 2024 - YAT USA In. | SENIX Tools
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape Announces Essential Guide on Choosing the Right Waterfall Spillway Equipment for Your Pond
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape has released a comprehensive guide to help pond owners choose the right waterfall spillway equipment, highlighting key types like stainless steel, acrylic, concrete, and PVC. The guide aims to enhance pond functionality and aesthetics, offering expert advice for homeowners. - September 13, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
World-Renowned Landscape Architecture Firm in Hospitality, Casino Resorts, Retail, and Multifamily Sectors Announces New Leadership
Lifescapes International, Inc., a leading landscape architecture firm with a 66-year legacy, announces key leadership promotions to reinforce its commitment to excellence, innovation, and forward-looking growth. The firm, known for its iconic projects such as Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, and The Grove has promoted Andrew Kreft to CEO/Creative Director, Dan Trust to President/COO and Roger Voettiner to Executive Vice President of Horticulture. - September 04, 2024 - Lifescapes International
PMA Fence Builders Celebrates 10 Years Serving Durham, North Carolina
PMA Fence Builders marks 10 years of service in Durham, NC. Founded in 2014 by Pascual Mendoza and now run with his son Christian, the company has earned a reputation for quality and affordability. Grateful for their customers’ trust, Pascual reaffirms their mission to build long-lasting fences with a 1-year workmanship warranty. PMA is excited to continue serving The Triangle with expert fencing services for years to come. - August 21, 2024 - PMA Fence Builders
Midwest Pond Features and Landscape Unveils New Insights on Pond Algae Control: A Cost Comparison of Chemical vs. Natural Methods
Midwest Pond Feature and Landscape unveils a new cost comparison between chemical and natural methods for controlling pond algae, emphasizing the benefits of a balanced approach. The analysis highlights that natural methods may involve higher initial costs but offer better long-term value and enhance pond health. - August 17, 2024 - Midwest Pond Features and Landscape
Halstead Media Group Wins Prestigious Netty Awards for for Best Landscaping Marketing Agency and Best Landscape Website Design Agency
Halstead Media Group has been recognized for its outstanding work in digital marketing at the Netty Awards, one of the most esteemed accolades in the digital age. Halstead’s exceptional work has earned them the prestigious awards for Best Landscaping Marketing Agency and Best Landscape... - August 06, 2024 - Halstead Media Group