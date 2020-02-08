Silva Construction Adds 5 More Tips to Their Home Remodeling Series

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

Due to the popularity of their remodeling tips series, Silva decided to add onto their original list of home remodeling tips to get homeowners as prepared as possible.

Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. San Pedro, CA, February 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Silva Construction, (https://www.silvaconstruction.com/) a construction company, is adding five more tips to their home remodeling tips series for homeowners.Due to the popularity of their remodeling tips series, Silva decided to add onto their original list of home remodeling tips to get homeowners as prepared as possible. Their five new tips are:Plan For OutagesDuring the course of remodeling, your contractor may have to shut the household water off at the main valve, leaving you without running water. Plan ahead. Fill containers of water and put them in the refrigerator for drinking. Also put containers on the counter for cooking, and put buckets of water in the bathrooms to flush the toilet. Fill the tub with water and have a bucket nearby to pour water into the toilet bowl.Be a Good BossTreating your contractor well and trying to appreciate the job they are doing will make the whole job go more smoothly and be more enjoyable.Insist on a Detailed ContractJumping into a remodeling project with an ambiguous contract or no contract, will most probably lead you to hiring an attorney and setting a court date. The contract needs to have your right address, the start date and completion date, and all relevant details of what is and isn’t going to be done.Pitch a Temporary CampOne inconvenience you may have to ensure is living without a kitchen for weeks on end. You can minimize the inconvenience by setting up a temporary kitchen away from the construction area. Include a refrigerator and microwave oven in your setup, so you can continue to make meals at home.Pack Away Your ValuablesIt will be smart to take down pictures, move vases, and pack away valuables before work starts. Protect immovable fixtures, like built-in cabinets and chandeliers. Have flooring covered with cardboard sheets or plastic if it’s not being changed.Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. Contact Information Silva Construction

