Mobile Ordering App at Joey’s Helping Save Families Precious Time with Grab and Go

Calgary, Canada, February 08, 2020 --(



“Between hectic lifestyles and long working hours, people are finding it more difficult to find time to cook,” said Joey’s Vice President, Max Gagnon. “Our Joey’s app frees up their time.”



At the heart of this convenience culture are mobile devices, which are transforming how people shop. Customers can order their food, pay for it securely and schedule a pick-up on the way home from work.



“The app is easy to use and rewards our customers who use it,” added Dave Holland, Joey’s VP of Marketing. “Every entrée ordered automatically counts towards a free one. Every seventh is free.” Some conditions apply.



Joey’s App is available on Google Play and the App Store and at joeys.ca/order. For additional information and to see participating restaurants, visit https://joeys.ca/order-online



About Joey's



Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and “Fish Taco” has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 6 million guests, system-wide through its 40 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company celebrates its 35th anniversary.



Max Gagnon, VP of Operations, Joey’s Restaurants, max@joeys.ca

