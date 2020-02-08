Alternative View Continues Its Awesome Foray Into the Mind of a 70+ Hit Songwriter Jerry Foster

Nashville, TN, February 08, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Always exploring things from a slightly different perspective, this episode is not only great for the true country music fan, or perhaps you are a rock-a-billy rock and roller, the topics touched on are perfect for fans, creatives looking for some sage advice and entrepreneurs, or business owners. Anyone who seeks to be a better leader in their own lives will enjoy listening to how Jerry Foster gets things done.
This episode is the conclusion to the two-part series on The Music Industry and this truly is a deep dive into the history of music. Specifically, Rock 'n Roll, Rock-a-billy and Country. A born entertainer, you will want to be sure to catch all of Jerry's stories so be sure to watch part one of this fun, factual and fascinating journey.
Connect with Jerry by going to https://www.facebook.com/jerry.foster.3344