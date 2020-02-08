Alternative View Continues Its Awesome Foray Into the Mind of a 70+ Hit Songwriter Jerry Foster

As it tends to do An Alternative View with the host (Rev) Deb Bishop delivers some tasty tidbits as well as great energy and entertainment from the second half of the interview with Jerry Foster, a member of the country music hall of fame among other things. Jerry shares more of his life and his wisdom while also telling us all how amazing the music industry was.

Nashville, TN, February 08, 2020 --(



This episode is the conclusion to the two-part series on The Music Industry and this truly is a deep dive into the history of music. Specifically, Rock 'n Roll, Rock-a-billy and Country. A born entertainer, you will want to be sure to catch all of Jerry's stories so be sure to watch part one of this fun, factual and fascinating journey.



Connect with Jerry by going to https://www.facebook.com/jerry.foster.3344 and if you would like to comment on this show, have questions or think you'd be a great guest on this show, email Deborah at JoinDeborahBishop@gmail.com and put "Alt View" in the subject line. Thank you, will find this show at:https://www.bingenetworks.tv/media/an-alternative-view-interview-with-jerry-foster-the-new-music-business-part-two-350932 Nashville, TN, February 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Always exploring things from a slightly different perspective, this episode is not only great for the true country music fan, or perhaps you are a rock-a-billy rock and roller, the topics touched on are perfect for fans, creatives looking for some sage advice and entrepreneurs, or business owners. Anyone who seeks to be a better leader in their own lives will enjoy listening to how Jerry Foster gets things done.This episode is the conclusion to the two-part series on The Music Industry and this truly is a deep dive into the history of music. Specifically, Rock 'n Roll, Rock-a-billy and Country. A born entertainer, you will want to be sure to catch all of Jerry's stories so be sure to watch part one of this fun, factual and fascinating journey.Connect with Jerry by going to https://www.facebook.com/jerry.foster.3344 and if you would like to comment on this show, have questions or think you'd be a great guest on this show, email Deborah at JoinDeborahBishop@gmail.com and put "Alt View" in the subject line. Thank you, will find this show at:https://www.bingenetworks.tv/media/an-alternative-view-interview-with-jerry-foster-the-new-music-business-part-two-350932