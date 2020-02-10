Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jennifer Juan Press Release

Deus Ex Machina by Jennifer Juan Hits Bestseller Status on Amazon Within First Week of Release

London, United Kingdom, February 10, 2020



Discussing her new book, and it's rise to bestseller status, Juan said, "I am so excited to see something that I loved making so much being shared with others, I couldn't be happier."



The success of Deus Ex Machina, and it's companion EP, of the same title, which reached thousands of listeners across streaming platforms and digital stores within it's first week of release comes along with other things to celebrate, including Juan's inclusion in the 2019 edition of the annual The Good Life In Galicia anthology and a string of performances across London, including a stop at the prestigious Poetry Cafe.



Deus Ex Machina is available now, in ebook and paperback format, from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Apple iBooks, and other major retailers. For further information, and to discover more of Jennifer Juan's work, please visit her website, http://jenniferjuan.com.



About Jennifer Juan



Jennifer Juan is a cultural melting pot of an artist. She is a writer, a musician, a producer, a film maker and a podcast host, currently residing in the Kent countryside, but dreaming of the ocean. A tornado of darkness and delicacy, Juan creates engaging and powerful projects, using a variety of mediums and platforms, each dripping with her signature playful, yet powerful style of writing.



Beginning her journey as an artist as a teenager, Juan graduated from The University of Greenwich in 2013, and began sharing her work on her personal website, as well as through social media, posting written poetry and video projects.



In 2017, Juan began producing a weekly podcast, sharing her poetry, insights into her writing techniques, and released several printed volumes of poetry, including the critically acclaimed “Home Wrecker.” 2017 also saw Juan’s first venture into music, with her releasing her debut single “Past Preston,” a haunting instrumental track that was the first step to the cross media project, “Drowning In Us,” an evocative and atmospheric narration of star crossed lovers, told through poetry, short stories, film and music.



Amassing over 29,000 listeners on Spotify alone, in her first year as an independent recording artist, Juan continues her journey as an artist, with her latest release, Subliminals.



