Blossom Ridge Inspired Senior Living is an Award-Winning Community Developed by Moceri Companies

On December 22, 2019, Blossom Ridge was Awarded Development of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan. Recognized again, January 21, 2020 by the National Association of Home Builders, Blossom Ridge received the National Silver Award for the Best Clubhouse in a 55+ Housing Community under 200 homes.

The campus offers a wide choice of living options not available in other senior living communities. "Blossom Ridge provides a neighborhood feel," said Frank Moceri. "We offer four distinctly unique options." These include 21 cottage-style homes, 20 single-level duet paired homes, and 48 ranch condominiums, which all have attached garages and offer maintenance-free living. Blossom Ridge also includes 100 luxury apartment-style homes in The Grand Residence where residents are provided with planned activities, light housekeeping, linen and concierge services, as well as other resort-style amenities.



All Blossom Ridge campus residents have access to exceptional service offerings. "Petals, the full-service salon and spa, is a must see," said Mario Moceri. "The atmosphere is so soothing and the European services make this a special place for residents and their guests to be pampered to the max." In a pioneering collaboration, Beaumont, on-site Physical Therapy Services and educational health programs are provided. Moceri Companies also enlisted Andiamo's Restaurant Collection to provide on-site dining options including Andiamo at Blossom Ridge for fine dining, a tavern and bar and a wood-fired pizza kitchen for casual dining, and a chef's table and wine grotto for private parties and gatherings.



The campus also includes a 20-acre park with miles of paved trails and water features. There is a pickle ball and bocce ball courts, indoor and outdoor pools and a state-of-the-art fitness studio for exercise, yoga and movement classes. Other unique community features include a technology studio to help residents stay connected electronically with their family and friends; an art studio where residents can discover new talents and express themselves creatively with the guidance of an art instructor; a performance studio for viewing classic movies or cheering on sports teams; and a clubhouse where residents, family and friends can gather to celebrate life's special times.



