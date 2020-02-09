Winners of the 8th Social Impact Media Awards (SIMA 2020) Demand Your Attention

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SIMA Awards Press Release

SIMA’s Sponsors are committed to the collaborative effort of honoring the most thought-provoking documentary films of our time. Sponsors include: Seed & Spark, Black Magic Design, NoNot, Hestorias En Kilametros (HEK), WeTransfer, Human Sustainability, and DEEDA. Los Angeles, CA, February 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In the midst of a global media frenzy to satiate content culture by capturing people’s attention and holding it hostage, the winners of the 8th Annual Social Impact Media Awards (SIMA 2020) are here to liberate you. They are here to remind you that the art of inspiring audiences through storytelling is not dead...it’s SIMA. And now, more than ever, it demands your undivided attention.From exposing the faceless monster behind our increasingly unlivable cities in best feature documentary winner, "Push"; taking you on a time-traveling immersive journey to Hiroshima, a story 400 years in the making, in best virtual reality winner, "Atomic Tree"; to artistically exploring the antiquated and oppressive reproductive regulations women face in best short documentary winner, "Mothers Of," this year’s diverse lineup of SIMA Winners collectively ask viewers to stop. Take a deep breath. Look around, and soak in the world as it was, as it is, and as it soon may be.“SIMA 2020 winning films are the antidote to apathy. They give us no choice, no option to look away, no alternative then to see our own role in creating a more just and equitable world. The journeys they take us on are so raw and intimate, complex and beautiful - they skillfully lift the veil on our own complacency and inspire to such heights that only action can follow. This is global impact cinema at its finest and should be mandatory viewing for all.” - Daniela Kon, SIMA Founder & Executive DirectorSelected from 365 entries from over 100 countries, this year’s inspiring winners bring with them a new perspective: documentary storytelling not only has the power to enrich humanity, it also has the power to transform it. The power to re-captivate audiences (Best Documentary Short Editing Winner, "Nazi VR"); to reignite old motivations for social change (Best Feature Documentary Editing Winner, "Radio Silence"); to revive and bring new life to buried stories (Best Documentary Short Director Winner, "Women of the Gulag"); to re-contextualization mainstream culture (Ethos Jury Prize Winner, "Always In Season"); to re-imagine the world as you see it (Best Feature Documentary Cinematography Winner, "ANBESSA"); and finally, the inherent ability liberate and redirect attention back to our world’s most pressing global issues - as embodied in all of the films awarded this year.There is, perhaps, no greater time in human history to champion these inspiring stories through a mosaic of different mediums, including the recognition of the funders and production companies that power them, like Production Company Award Winners "Maria Farinha Films" and "If Not Us Then Who" and Impact Media Funder Award Winners "One World Media" and "Chicken & Egg Pictures" - whose support of social impact storytelling is uniquely empowering the work of content creators worldwide.Congratulations to all the winners of the 8th Annual Social Impact Media Awards (SIMA 2020) winners.List of SIMA 2020 winners: https://simaawards.org/2020-winners/More information: simaawards.orgMedia Contact: erinn@simastudios.orgAbout SIMAIn 2012, award-winning documentary filmmaker and human rights activist, Daniela Kon founded SIMA to support and champion excellence in social impact filmmaking by launching an annual awards program and global distribution platforms that amplify the power of media to foster a world that is free from prejudice, discrimination and oppression.SIMA started as the first and only international media competition honoring achievements in the creative, human rights and humanitarian fields. Today, SIMA is the most renowned global curator in the social impact space, serving independent film, academic and global social justice industries around the world.SIMA 2020 SponsorsSIMA’s Sponsors are committed to the collaborative effort of honoring the most thought-provoking documentary films of our time. Sponsors include: Seed & Spark, Black Magic Design, NoNot, Hestorias En Kilametros (HEK), WeTransfer, Human Sustainability, and DEEDA. Contact Information SIMA Awards

