Omachron Plastics Inc. Releases 100% Post-Consumer Plastic Recycled Blocks

The release of 100% post-consumer plastic recycled blocks plus color additives. Made from plastics 1-7 without the need to sort or wash materials.





These blocks are unique in color and composition. Generally 100% post-consumer recycled products such as plastic bottles, lumber, toys, and shoes, are made of specific types of plastic like PET and HDPE. The remaining types of plastics 3-7 are much more costly, and harder to recycle. These blocks however, are made of a combination of all plastics, without the need to sort and clean.



Ongoing research and development has allowed Omachron Plastics Inc. to take plastic with recycling codes 1-7 and recycle them indiscriminately. These blocks are an ecologically sound alternative for machine shops and hobbyists alike. They are offered in 9 different colors; Neptune Blue, Interstellar Blue, Moss Green, Jade Green, Crimson Red, Pecan Brown, Moon Gray, River Rock Gray, and Midnight Black.



Features of the blocks include:



- A smooth outer skin that typically consists of polyethylene

- Material flowlines that are visually present on the surface

- A variety of colors and textures when the surface is cut

- Contain minute pieces of fiberglass and/or aluminum flakes, along with plastic particles

- May contain pockets of air, though these voids typically only range from 0.005” to 0.125” in diameter

- Not food or medical grade plastics

- May have an earthy scent to them, particularly when machined and cut through



The unique technology used to process these has enabled Omachron Plastics Inc. to use plastic regrind from their facilities, local municipality, and from clients who are looking to reduce their carbon footprint. These processing systems are a positive solution - and sometimes is the only solution - for local recycling in rural areas that have no access to 3-phase power. The process is energy efficient, produces no new waste, and can produce parts in virtually any size with recycled materials.



Omachron Plastics Inc. has successfully manufactured plastics with a mixture of post-consumer PET, HDPE, PVC, LDPE, PP, PS and other miscellaneous forms of plastic material. These blocks are the first stepping stones in a long road in front of society for many products manufactured from recycled plastic including low-impact paving tiles, roofing, plastic lumber, and decks to name but a few.



