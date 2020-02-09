Press Releases Anastasis Academy Press Release

Receive press releases from Anastasis Academy: By Email RSS Feeds: 5Sigma Education Conference in Colorado Announces Jethro Jones as Opening Keynote

5Sigma Education Conference announces Jethro Jones, founder of Transformative Principal, will deliver the opening keynote address on Friday, February 22, 2020 at the 5th annual even in Centennial, Colorado.

Centennial, CO, February 09, 2020 --(



“5 Sigma is a declaration of discovery. In science, it is used as a measure of confidence in a result,” says Kelly Tenkely, founder of Anastasis Academy and 5 Sigma Educon. “At Anastasis Academy, we are in a continual process of discovery. We call our education conference "5 Sigma" because that is what we hope for - declarations of discovery.”



Jones will describe how students in his schools have taken control of their learning and exceeded even their teachers’ expectations. For good reason, teachers often stress about their workload, but Jones will show how teachers can empower their students using the QUIT method, which helps teachers to quit carrying the heavy cognitive load. He will show how to shift the work to the learners, which allows learning to happen.



A nationally recognized leader in innovation and leadership, Jones was the 2017 recipient of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Digital Principal of the Year Award, has received commendations from the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals, and is founder of the ASCD Student-Driven Learning Professional Interest Community.



Jones has served on the following boards: Alaska Association for Secondary School Principals, Utah Coalition for Educational Technology, Utah Instructional Media Consortium, and other nonprofit organizations. Jones hosts the Transformative Principal podcast, where he interviews principals and other leaders to help improve education from the inside out. To learn more about Jethro Jones, visit http://jethrojones.com Centennial, CO, February 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 5 Sigma Educon announced today that educator Jethro Jones, founder of Transformative Principal, will deliver the opening keynote address on Friday, February 22, 2020 at the 5th annual event in Centennial, Colo. In his presentation, Jones will explain how focusing school efforts on student-driven learning not only helps kids learn what they need to learn, but also helps them go above and beyond the expected standards. Jones’ engaging message will inspire the educators of all roles attending 5 Sigma Educon, which will take place on February 21 and 22, 2020 at Anastasis Academy.“5 Sigma is a declaration of discovery. In science, it is used as a measure of confidence in a result,” says Kelly Tenkely, founder of Anastasis Academy and 5 Sigma Educon. “At Anastasis Academy, we are in a continual process of discovery. We call our education conference "5 Sigma" because that is what we hope for - declarations of discovery.”Jones will describe how students in his schools have taken control of their learning and exceeded even their teachers’ expectations. For good reason, teachers often stress about their workload, but Jones will show how teachers can empower their students using the QUIT method, which helps teachers to quit carrying the heavy cognitive load. He will show how to shift the work to the learners, which allows learning to happen.A nationally recognized leader in innovation and leadership, Jones was the 2017 recipient of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Digital Principal of the Year Award, has received commendations from the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals, and is founder of the ASCD Student-Driven Learning Professional Interest Community.Jones has served on the following boards: Alaska Association for Secondary School Principals, Utah Coalition for Educational Technology, Utah Instructional Media Consortium, and other nonprofit organizations. Jones hosts the Transformative Principal podcast, where he interviews principals and other leaders to help improve education from the inside out. To learn more about Jethro Jones, visit http://jethrojones.com Contact Information 5 Sigma Edu Conference

Kelly Tenkely

303-779-0358



http://5sigmaeducon.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Anastasis Academy