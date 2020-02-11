Smile in Hour Cosmetic Dental Implant Clinic Launches Website for UK

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Smile in Hour Press Release

A specialized website for patients in the United Kingdom will help visitors get the appropriate knowledge of their dental condition and give them more aware of their dental health.

Ahmedabad, India, February 11, 2020 --(



Smile in Hour has been visited by thousands of visitors, patients and well-wishers from the UK as well as from the whole world. The number of visitors is increasing every day since the term "smile makeover" is gaining popularity among dental patients from around the world and thus the demand for information regarding this field is also increasing. The specialized website for the patients of the United Kingdom will help visitors to get appropriate knowledge of their dental condition and give them more aware of their dental health. On the other side, the website will provide all the necessary information regarding the services provided by Smile in Hour.



Smile in Hour Centres, founded by India’s iconic Oral Implantologist, Dr. Bharat Agravat, one of the pioneers in the genre of aesthetic and implant dentistry, has been working for years to make patients' smiles beautiful. With its highly skilled & reputed panel of specialist dental surgeons, the center offers a wide range of specialized services by crafting super stunning smiles. The Hollywood smile makeover, Bridal/Groom Wedding Smile Packages, Whiten the Smile, Ramp Ready Smile Makeover, Selfie Smile Makeover, Smile Rejuvenation, Invisalign clear braces, Veneers, Single visit Root Canal, Same Day Implant, Teeth in an Hour™ and Computer Guided All-on- 4 Dental Implants procedure (No Incision, No Suture, No Bleeding, No Pain same-day fix teeth) are few of their popular services.



Smile in Hour Smart Clinic based on a One Hour concept makes a traditional dental practice smarter. SIH uses advanced technologies including 3D CT-Scan, Digital Smile Design, T-Scan for bite accuracy, Laser and computer-guided implant dentistry. It prepares and equips dentists to delivery better treatment and care by reducing cost and optimizing delivery. Also by transforming Cosmetic, Implants, conventional and preventive dentistry services, through the innovative integrated approach in providing comprehensive solutions to dentists, patients, associated vendors, and businesses.



About Smile in Hour

“Smile in Hour®” is headquartered in Heritage City Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Dr. Bharat Agravat is the Founder & CEO of Smile in hour. Smile in Hour has become one of the world’s leading dental service centers. In recent years with the digitalization of their services, it has attained much popularity via social media. As of January 2020, Smile in Hour has 9K fans on Facebook, 4.5K followers on Twitter, 3.6K followers on Instagram, 2.7K followers on LinkedIn, 9K Subscribers on YouTube and 1.7K followers on TikTok.



Dr. Bharat Agravat

+91075750 08686



www.smileinhour.co.uk

Mohini Complex, UF-2

Beside Atithi Dining Hall Near The Pride Hotel

Off S.G. Road, Judges Bunglow Rd.

Bodakdev - 380054

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India



