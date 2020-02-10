Sunrise Central Hotel Strengthened Business with Strongly Emerging Markets

Last week, in a quick reaction to the epidemic pneumonia crisis caused by 2019-nCoV, Sunrise Central Hotel Management decided to shift its business approach to the strongly and rapidly emerging markets such as Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and many of the European countries by working more closely with several leading local travel agents in these markets to drive more sales by offering deep attractive discounts to them.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, February 10, 2020 --(



The market of Ho Chi Minh City is a huge cake of the country’s tourism and the Chinese guest segment plays a part in the whole production of the city.



The drop in this segment creates new chances for the city’s hotels to re-structure their sources of guests of diversified nationalities.



Apart from online sales driven remarkably over the past few years, the closer cooperation with the big travel agents brings the hotel with more production in terms of booking series and ensures to fill up the occupancy rate well in advance.



It is highly expected that in the upcoming months the hotel will see an increase in higher production in the shifted markets thus leading to more revenue generated. Conveniently located on a busy street in downtown Saigon, Sunrise Central Hotel is just a few steps away from the historical Ben Thanh Market, commercial buildings, entertainment outlets and other sightseeing destinations. It is beautifully designed in modern architecture in a cozy setting and fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that provide utmost convenience and ultimate comfort. Whether you are on business or leisure Sunrise Central Hotel is absolutely a venue of choice for a memorable stay.



Being in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City Sunrise Central Hotel offers 79 well-furnished rooms and suites with comfy beds and is considered as one of the most suitable venues for business and leisure travelers.



By providing high-quality service performed by a dedicated, friendly and professional team it prides itself as the right choice for a comfortable stay.



Equipped with well-stocked amenities and modern facilities, all guests are assured of full convenience for unforgettable experiences. Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, February 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The action was considered necessary as there was a drop in Chinese guests in some of the hot destinations in particular and in Vietnam in general.The market of Ho Chi Minh City is a huge cake of the country’s tourism and the Chinese guest segment plays a part in the whole production of the city.The drop in this segment creates new chances for the city’s hotels to re-structure their sources of guests of diversified nationalities.Apart from online sales driven remarkably over the past few years, the closer cooperation with the big travel agents brings the hotel with more production in terms of booking series and ensures to fill up the occupancy rate well in advance.It is highly expected that in the upcoming months the hotel will see an increase in higher production in the shifted markets thus leading to more revenue generated. Conveniently located on a busy street in downtown Saigon, Sunrise Central Hotel is just a few steps away from the historical Ben Thanh Market, commercial buildings, entertainment outlets and other sightseeing destinations. It is beautifully designed in modern architecture in a cozy setting and fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that provide utmost convenience and ultimate comfort. Whether you are on business or leisure Sunrise Central Hotel is absolutely a venue of choice for a memorable stay.Being in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City Sunrise Central Hotel offers 79 well-furnished rooms and suites with comfy beds and is considered as one of the most suitable venues for business and leisure travelers.By providing high-quality service performed by a dedicated, friendly and professional team it prides itself as the right choice for a comfortable stay.Equipped with well-stocked amenities and modern facilities, all guests are assured of full convenience for unforgettable experiences.