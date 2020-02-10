Foot Levelers Introducing New Kiosk at Parker Seminars Vegas

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Foot Levelers Press Release

Custom Orthotics Company Driving Awareness of Safe and Effective Healthcare Options.

Roanoke, VA, February 10, 2020 --(



Designed to compactly fit into the reception area of healthcare offices, the Foot Levelers Kiosk helps patients understand how the feet can negatively impact biomechanics, which creates pain and decreased performance. After the Kiosk captures a 3D scan of their feet, patients are presented with a powerful Report of Findings, displaying the level of overpronation, an often overlook and undervalued cause of dysfunction and pain. The report educates the patient on how overpronation may be causing pain points throughout the body, including the knees, hips, low back, and even neck.



Unlike the previous Kiosk, the new version is available in four different themes the healthcare professional can choose from, depending on their type of practice. These themes include "Pain," "Performance," "Get Scanned," and "Spanish." By choosing one of these four options, the professional can seamlessly integrate the Foot Levelers Kiosk into their protocol and have it match the message they present to patients.



“Doctors told us they wanted options, so we’re proud to give them what they need to increase orthotic usage in their practice,” commented Foot Levelers Senior Vice President, Dawn Galbraith. “If they are not a ‘pain’ practice, the provider now has options. If the customer has a large amount of Spanish speaking patients, this new Kiosk gives them an option to improve patient communication as it applies to custom orthotics.”



Since 1952, Foot Levelers has been an innovator in the healthcare profession. From the original foam casting kit for feet, to the world’s first 3D foot scanner, Foot Levelers has always moved the profession forward. Foot Levelers holds the patent on custom orthotics that support all three arches of the foot. Proven to reduce low back pain (as published in the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation), Foot Levelers custom-made foot orthotics balance the feet to improve health through the rest of the body.



For more information on how to integrate the Foot Levelers Kiosk into your office, visit FootLevelers.com/Kiosk or call 800.553.4860.



Roanoke, VA, February 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Foot Levelers, the world's leader in custom-made orthotics, has introduced the latest version of its innovative Kiosk, launching the new technology at Parker Seminars Vegas. Originally unveiled at Parker Vegas 2017, the Foot Levelers Kiosk is a revolutionary 3D foot scanning device that has increased public awareness and acceptance of custom-made foot orthotics as safe and effective "alternative" options like injections and surgery. The Foot Levelers Kiosk is an effective tool in the conservative treatment of a variety of conditions like low back pain, plantar fasciitis, knee pain, and neck pain.Designed to compactly fit into the reception area of healthcare offices, the Foot Levelers Kiosk helps patients understand how the feet can negatively impact biomechanics, which creates pain and decreased performance. After the Kiosk captures a 3D scan of their feet, patients are presented with a powerful Report of Findings, displaying the level of overpronation, an often overlook and undervalued cause of dysfunction and pain. The report educates the patient on how overpronation may be causing pain points throughout the body, including the knees, hips, low back, and even neck.Unlike the previous Kiosk, the new version is available in four different themes the healthcare professional can choose from, depending on their type of practice. These themes include "Pain," "Performance," "Get Scanned," and "Spanish." By choosing one of these four options, the professional can seamlessly integrate the Foot Levelers Kiosk into their protocol and have it match the message they present to patients."Doctors told us they wanted options, so we're proud to give them what they need to increase orthotic usage in their practice," commented Foot Levelers Senior Vice President, Dawn Galbraith. "If they are not a 'pain' practice, the provider now has options. If the customer has a large amount of Spanish speaking patients, this new Kiosk gives them an option to improve patient communication as it applies to custom orthotics."Since 1952, Foot Levelers has been an innovator in the healthcare profession. From the original foam casting kit for feet, to the world's first 3D foot scanner, Foot Levelers has always moved the profession forward. Foot Levelers holds the patent on custom orthotics that support all three arches of the foot. Proven to reduce low back pain (as published in the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation), Foot Levelers custom-made foot orthotics balance the feet to improve health through the rest of the body.For more information on how to integrate the Foot Levelers Kiosk into your office, visit FootLevelers.com/Kiosk or call 800.553.4860.Foot Levelers, Inc.Foot Levelers, Inc., the world's premiere provider of custom orthotics and other therapeutic products, has been serving healthcare professionals for over 65 years. Foot Levelers supports every step patients take to enjoy fuller and happier lives at work, home, or play. Visit FootLevelers.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter (@FootLevelers) to learn more about Foot Levelers.

