Power+ App from RevoRace Now Available in the App Store

RevoRace (www.revorace.com), a provider of virtual race platforms designed for fundraising and promotions, has announced the release of the company's new Power+ iOS app. Power+ is an app that turns Bluetooth power meter data from indoor cycling rides into exportable GPX course files based on user-uploaded or preset course files and maps. Power+ can be used offline with no subscription required. Garmin and Android versions are planned for release later this year.

Raleigh, NC, February 10, 2020 --(



RevoRace founder Mark Janas states, “We’re constantly on the lookout for ways to improve our platform, offer more features for our customers, and create new revenue possibilities for fundraisers. Our new Power+ app fits in perfectly with those goals and extends our reach into a new space as well. The ability to use Power+ offline without a subscription, ride custom courses, and use a heart rate strap to estimate power when a power meter is not available are key differentiators for us."



The Power+ app is available in the App Store for a one-time, no subscription fee. Android and Garmin versions of the app are planned for later this year.



Company Information:



RevoRace

www.RevoRace.com

press@revorace.com



Power+ in the AppStore:

