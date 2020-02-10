PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Power+ App from RevoRace Now Available in the App Store


RevoRace (www.revorace.com), a provider of virtual race platforms designed for fundraising and promotions, has announced the release of the company's new Power+ iOS app. Power+ is an app that turns Bluetooth power meter data from indoor cycling rides into exportable GPX course files based on user-uploaded or preset course files and maps. Power+ can be used offline with no subscription required. Garmin and Android versions are planned for release later this year.

Raleigh, NC, February 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- RevoRace, a provider of virtual race platforms designed for fundraising and promotions, has announced the release of the company's new Power+ iOS app.

Power+ is an app that turns Bluetooth power meter data from indoor cycling rides into exportable GPX course files based on user-uploaded or preset course files and maps. Power+ can be used offline with no subscription required. Additionally, a heart rate-to-power conversion tool is available that allows power data to be generated using only a heart rate monitor. Power+ also supports water courses for indoor rowing workouts.

RevoRace founder Mark Janas states, “We’re constantly on the lookout for ways to improve our platform, offer more features for our customers, and create new revenue possibilities for fundraisers. Our new Power+ app fits in perfectly with those goals and extends our reach into a new space as well. The ability to use Power+ offline without a subscription, ride custom courses, and use a heart rate strap to estimate power when a power meter is not available are key differentiators for us."

The Power+ app is available in the App Store for a one-time, no subscription fee. Android and Garmin versions of the app are planned for later this year.

Company Information:

RevoRace
www.RevoRace.com
press@revorace.com

Power+ in the AppStore:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/revorace-power/id1493503469
Contact Information
RevoRace
Mark Janas
919-413-9736
Contact
https://www.revorace.com

